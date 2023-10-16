College football playoff picture after Week 7: Is Washington in the driver's seat?

The college football season is more than half over as we enter Week 8 this weekend. After seven weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs are the top-ranked team as they remain unbeaten.

It appears as if Georgia will be one of the four teams in the playoff, but the Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC are all up for grabs. That could change the entire landscape of the college football playoff.

What the college football playoff picture looks like after Week 7

Through seven weeks of college football, ESPN has given the Oklahoma Sooners the best chance of making the college football playoffm at 69 percent.

Oklahoma is a perfect 6-0 and coming off their bye week, while in the week before, they beat the Texas Longhorns 34-30. The Sooners won't play another ranked team before the Big 12 championship, so if Oklahoma runs the table, they will be in the playoff.

Surprisingly, ESPN doesn't have the Georgia Bulldogs in the playoff picture; they instead have the Bulldogs at seventh. Although Georgia has struggled at times this season, if they go unbeaten and win the SEC, there's no way they wouldn't be in the college football playoff.

Meanwhile, the biggest mover in Week 7 was the Washington Huskies who beat the Oregon Ducks 36-33. Washington remains unbeaten, and after Oregon and USC's losses, the Huskies are the lone unbeaten team in the Pac-12.

If Washington can win out, the Huskies should be in the CFB, as they would have notable ranked wins over Oregon, USC, Utah, Oregon State and whoever they beat in the Pac-12 championship.

At the moment, one spot in the college football playoff will go to the Big 10 winner, but who wins the conference is up in the air. Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan are all unbeaten but play each other.

If one of them goes unbeaten, they will be in the college football playoff, and it's possible that two of them could get in.

Teams to watch out for in College Football Playoffs

Two teams that are flying under the radar but still have a chance to make the college football playoff are the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Texas and Alabama lost a game early in the season, but both still have the chance of making the playoffs. If the Longhorns win the Big 12, it would likely mean they beat Oklahoma in the rematch.

Alabama, meanwhile, could hand Georgia its first defeat in the SEC Championship game, and being a one-loss team would be good enough to make the playoffs.

Famous teams out of College Football playoff contention

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be outside the college football playoffs once again.

They haven't made the playoffs since 2020 and are 0-2 in playoff games. The Fighting Irish are 6-2, but having two losses ends their chances of making the playoffs.

The other famous team out of the running is the Clemson Tigers. Clemson is 4-2 with losses to Florida State and Duke, who are in their conference.

