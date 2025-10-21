College football playoff projection 2025: Alabama, Ohio State make the cut while Arch Manning & Texas stumble

The race for the college football playoff spots heated up during an eventful Week 8, where some teams' hopes came crashing down. The AP Top 25 Poll has changed throughout the season, but a few teams have come to the forefront in the past few weeks.

The biggest mover of the weekend was the No. 9 Miami Hurricanes losing 24-21 to the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals to potentially wipe away the ACC's first-round college football playoff bye.

The top five spots are currently occupied by teams from the Big Ten and the SEC, potentially locking in the byes for the college football playoffs at the expense of the other conferences.

The first round of the College Football Playoff

Below, we take a look at the projected first round of the college football playoff, with Arch Manning's Texas Longhorns missing out on a spot after a disappointing season that has already brought two losses.

The first four out of the reckoning for a spot in the 12-team tournament would be the Longhorns, Missouri Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oklahoma Sooners.

The eight teams that will compete in the first round of the college football playoffs will be:

No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia

No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 6 Miami

No. 10 Mississippi at No. 7 BYU

No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Georgia Tech

The quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs

The four teams that will receive automatic byes for the college football playoffs will be the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Cotton Bowl

The Cotton Bowl will be between the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the winner of the first-round clash between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 12 South Florida Bulls.

Sugar Bowl

The Sugar Bowl will be between the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies and the winner of the first-round clash between the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes and the No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores.

Orange Bowl

The Orange Bowl will be between the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers and the winner of the first-round clash between the No. 7 BYU Cougars and the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels.

Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl will be between the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and the winner of the first-round clash between the No. 8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Oregon Ducks.

