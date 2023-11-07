College Football Playoff Ranking Projections: Predicting CFP Top 25 after Week 10 feat. Ohio State, Michigan and more

The College Football Playoff rankings are coming up soon as the conclusion of the regular season inches closer. With the CFP only consisting of four teams for the final time this season, the rankings are the way fans know what teams are going to be competing for the national championship.

This will be very interesting as there are three weeks remaining in the regular season and then we will have the conference championship games to decide which teams are going to be able to look towards the national championship and which are going to play in other bowl games throughout the month of December.

College football playoff ranking projections after Week 10

Here are the projections for the CFP rankings heading into Week 11. All 25 teams are the same as the AP Poll but the order is a bit different:

Ranking Team 1 Ohio State Buckeyes 2 Georgia Bulldogs 3 Michigan Wolverines 4 Washington Huskies 5 Oregon Ducks 6 Florida State Seminoles 7 Alabama Crimson Tide 8 Texas Longhorns 9 Penn State Nittany Lions 10 Ole Miss Rebels 11 Louisville Cardinals 12 Utah Utes 13 Oregon State Beavers 14 Tennessee Volunteers 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16 Missouri Tigers 17 Oklahoma Sooners 18 Kansas Jayhawks 19 LSU Tigers 20 James Madison Dukes 21 Tulane Green Wave 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 23 North Carolina Tar Heels 24 Liberty Flames 25 Arizona Wildcats

These rankings are very similar to what the Week 11 AP Poll looked like when it was released on Sunday afternoon but just some teams switching spots. The important situation is the fact the top four programs (the teams that would appear in the four-team playoff format) are a bit different.

When are the College Football Playoff rankings out after Week 10?

The rankings began to be released last week and will continue to be released until the end of the regular season. Each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. ET, the College Football Playoff committee will release their top 25 teams, which is significant in terms of the top four as those teams will be the teams in this year's playoff format.

This ranking system is entirely a different process than the AP Poll as these members decide on the College Football Playoff teams. Outside of the top four, the rankings are more associated with the AP Poll. Typically, the two voting groups have similar rankings but not the exact same.

Who decides the CFP rankings?

The CFP rankings are decided on by the College Football Playoff committee and are separate from the AP Poll voters. There are 13 people who are the decision-makers for the CFP rankings, and for this season the list of people includes Chris Ault, Mitch Barnhart, Jennifer Cohen, Boo Corrigan, Chet Gladchuk, Jim Grobe, Warde Manuel, David Sayler, Will Shields, Gene Taylor, Joe Taylor, Rod West and Kelly Whiteside.

Each member is either part of a college football program, a member of the media or a chair of the committee.