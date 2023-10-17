College football projections for 2023 New Year's Six bowl games and CFP semifinals entering Week 8

As we continue to wind down the college football regular season, the New Year's Six bowl games are beginning to get some excitement. The teams from the beginning of the season are dealing with injuries and levels of competition that make things interesting.

Let's take a look at each of the New Year's Six games and discuss our projections entering Week 8.

New Year's Six predictions

Cotton Bowl Classic: Oregon Ducks vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The 15th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the ninth-ranked Oregon Ducks battling it out in the Cotton Bowl seems like an exciting matchup. Oregon has an explosive offense and Notre Dame has an electric defense.

While neither team is going to wind up in the College Football Playoff, they are still exciting and should be showcased here.

Peach Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Another season the Alabama Crimson Tide fail to get into the College Football Playoff but they will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Two programs with a lot of history in the sport would make an interesting battle. Alabama making the SEC Championship Game and losing but getting a New Year's Six bowl game feels in the cards.

Orange Bowl: Oklahoma Sooners vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Oklahoma and North Carolina, two teams with exciting offenses and one last chance to send off exciting players. North Carolina is scoring 37.3 points per game while Oklahoma is averaging 45.2 points per game up to this point. This would be an exciting game and should draw millions of eyeballs.

Fiesta Bowl: Florida State Seminoles vs. Texas Longhorns

The final non-playoff game is the Florida State Seminoles and the Texas Longhorns. The Seminoles are undefeated and the Longhorns have only lost a single game. Two incredible teams facing off will be exciting with Quinn Ewers vs. Jordan Travis, both in Heisman Trophy conversations.

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal Game): Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Now we reached the College Football Playoff in the New Year's Six bowl games, the Big Ten Championship rematch of the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes face-off. This will be the 2 vs. 3 matchup for a trip to the national championship.

With Ohio State winning the Big Ten Conference Championship Game, they will climb to third and Michigan will stay second. This would be an incredible matchup.

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal Game): Georgia Bulldogs vs. Washington Huskies

This one is interesting because the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs should remain there and undefeated, even without tight end Brock Bowers. However, the Washington Huskies making the College Football Playoff would be interesting.

With Michael Penix Jr. on the field against the Georgia Bulldogs, it would definitely be an exhilarating matchup.