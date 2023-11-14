College football projections for the 2023 New Year's Six and CFP semifinals entering Week 12

The New Year's Six bowl games are coming up quicker than people realize, as we have two regular season weeks and conference championships to solidify the competing programs.

However, what are the projections for each of the six major bowl games, including the College Football Playoff semifinals?

New Year's Six predictions

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs vs Washington Huskies

The Sugar Bowl consists of the top-ranked and fourth-ranked teams, so this gives away some of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Georgia Bulldogs should remain unbeaten and win the SEC championship, while the Washington Huskies are could go undefeated and win the Pac-12 title.

It helps having quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the potential Heisman Trophy candidate, as he has been a force, and the College Football Playoff would love to highlight that.

Rose Bowl: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Florida State Seminoles

The Rose Bowl is the other College Football Playoff game, and these teams wrap up the top four.

The Ohio State Buckeyes should win the Big Ten championship, which means Michigan will fall out of the top four. The Florida State Seminoles are likely to remain undefeated and win the ACC championship game.

With these four teams accounting for the two semifinals, it means there are other incredible teams that could be in the other New Year's Six bowl games but not the College Football Playoff.

Orange Bowl: Louisville Cardinals vs Michigan Wolverines

The Louisville Cardinals, losing in the ACC, could go up against the Michigan Wolverines after a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

These are two quality teams and should be ranked inside the top 10 in college football. With Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines after dealing with a suspension, this could be intriguing as well.

Fiesta Bowl: Missouri Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners

The Fiesta Bowl provides fans with a future SEC matchup. The Missouri Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners could face off in a New Year's Six bowl game, as the Missouri Tigers are right behind the Bulldogs in the SEC - East Division.

The Sooners are on the outside of the Big 12 Championship Game but are dominant as a top-20 program.

Cotton Bowl: Penn State Nittany Lions vs Texas Longhorns

The Penn State Nittany Lions have lost twice, and the Texas Longhorns should continue playing well with quarterback Quinn Ewers under center after returning from injury.

Penn State is going to miss the Big Ten Conference Championship Game and the Texas Longhorns are preparing for their final game in the Big 12 before heading for the SEC next season. This should be a strong matchup between two outstanding programs.

Peach Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Oregon Ducks

The Alabama Crimson Tide are on a hot stretch but if they lose the SEC Championship, they will be at two losses.

The Oregon Ducks are a strong team that are not going to be in the College Football Playoff, but both teams are right on the bubble. Bo Nix vs Jalen Milroe is an outstanding quarterback matchup as well, so fans would be in for a cross-country treat.