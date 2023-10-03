College Football QB Rankings for Week 6: Caleb Williams and Bo Nix are among the favorites with Shedeur Sanders finding a spot in the Top 5

Week 5 college football brought some movements on the QB rankings, with some new players getting featured. At the lead of the pack is still USC Trojan Caleb Williams, the best player at his position in the whole of college football.

The list could also read as a Heisman watchlist, with many of the top quarterbacks being considered for the coveted award. While other positions do win the award regularly, the most common thing is for a signal caller to take home the trophy.

Here are the quarterback rankings from Week 6 of college football:

QB Rankings Week 6: Top 5 QBs

#1) Caleb Williams - USC

Williams continues his amazing form from last year, with 1605 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes. So far he has thrown only one interception, which was last week against Colorado. His performance against Colorado probably gave his team the breathing room to survive that fourth quarter.

#2) Bo Nix - Oregon

Bo Nix had a breakthrough performance in the Ducks' demolition job against Colorado in Week 4. Against Stanford, he improved upon that, with 290 yards with four touchdowns. Currently, he has 1,459 passing yards with 15 touchdown passes and one interception.

#3) Quinn Ewers - Texas

Ewers is arguably the best quarterback at Austin since Colt McCoy. So far, he has 1,359 passing yards with 10 touchdown passes and one interception. Against Kansas in Week 5 he threw for 325 yards with one touchdown and his first interception of the year. He was also a dual threat, with 40 rushing yards with two touchdowns that way.

#4) Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Penix's numbers are astonishing, with him having 1,999 passing yards with 16 touchdowns. His two interceptions are more than all the other players on this list, but nothing to worry about. Furthermore, his 91.6 QBR is the third-best in the nation.

While the Huskies haven't faced any ranked opponent yet, the main reason for him being so low in the QB rankings, this week's clash with Oregon will provide a good test and an opportunity to climb.

#5) Shedeur Sander - Colorado

Rounding up our QB rankings is ironically the most sacked signal-caller in the nation. His 25 sacks show how little protection he's afforded by his O-line, which only makes it more impressive that he has 1,781 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Last week, he almost pulled off the upset versus the USC Trojans as the Buffs recorded 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

QB Rankings Honorable Mentions

Sam Hartman-Notre Dame

Jordan Travis-Florida State

Jayden Daniels-LSU

Drake Maye-North Carolina

Jaxson Dart-Ole Miss