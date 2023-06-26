College Football Rankings: Predicting the list of Top 5 programs that will dominate the college world over the next three seasons

The college football landscape will face considerable changes over the next few seasons.

Conference realignment will hit in four of the Power Five conferences, with the ACC the only conference that has not announced any changes. That could change, however, as several ACC schools are considering leaving.

Furthermore, the College Football Playoff field will expand from four to 12 teams next season. The move will make winning a national championship even more difficult, while also giving more teams the opportunity to do so.

Here's a look at the five programs that could dominate the college football world over the next three seasons.

#5 Clemson Tigers - 2 College Football Playoff National Championships

The Clemson Tigers have won two national championships in the College Football Playoff era. They have made six appearances in the CFP, reaching the championship game four times.

The Tigers have missed out on the postseason in each of the past two seasons. However, they have consistently been among the most talented teams in the nation under coach Dabo Swinney.

Furthermore, Swinney has proven himself as one of the best recruiters in the sport. The expanded field will likely ensure that Clemson, who have dominated the ACC for the better part of the decade, do not miss the postseason.

#4 Texas Longhorns - 0 CFP National Championships

The Texas Longhorns are the only team on this list without a national championship in the CFP era. In fact, Texas has not even made a postseason appearance.

However, their luck on the recruiting trail has changed as they have landed back-to-back top-five ranked classes.

The Longhorns currently roster quarterbacks Quinn Ewers, the top overall prospect of the 2021 recruiting class, and Arch Manning, the top overall prospect of the 2023 recruiting class. The expanded postseason field combined with their recent success in recruiting should lead to a significant improvement.

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes - 1 CFP National Championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won one national championship in the CFP era. They have made five appearances in the CFP, reaching the championship game two times.

The Buckeyes are constantly among the most talented teams in the nation. The expanded postseason field, combined with their excellence in recruiting, should ensure that they are regularly in title contention moving forward.

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide - 3 CFP National Championships

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been the best team in the CFP era. Their three national championships, six championship game appearances and seven postseason appearances are all the most in the NCAA.

While the Buckeyes are constantly sending talent to the NFL, their excellence in recruiting and replenishing that talent may be unmatched.

The 2022 season marked just the second time the Crimson Tide have missed the postseason since its inception in 2014. Both Alabama programs that did not qualify for the CFP finished 11-2.

With the field set to expand to 12 teams, the Crimson Tide may never miss another postseason as long as Nick Saban remains the coach.

#1 Georgia Bulldogs - 2 CFP National Championships

The Georgia Bulldogs have made three appearances in the postseason, reaching the CFP National Championship each time. Georgia has won each of the last two national championships and has thrived on the recruiting trail under coach Kirby Smart.

While they will need to prove that they can continue their success regardless of who's on the roster, the Bulldogs are currently college football's team to beat.

