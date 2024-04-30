College football recruiting: 5 teams with most blue-chip commitments in 2025 class ft. Notre Dame

The recruitment landscape in the college football world is highly competitive, especially for blue-chip talent. Programs across the country do their best to compete against one another for the best high school talents.

Securing the blue-chip recruits is even more difficult considering the number of offers these players get. In an era of NIL, it takes extra effort to secure the commitment of four and five-star recruits. Here, we take a look at the programs with the most blue-chip talent in the class of 2025.

Five college programs with the most blue-chip talents

#1, Notre Dame, 12

Notre Dame has secured a whopping 12 blue-chip commitments in the class of 2025 and the program is not done yet. The Fighting Irish are working their way back to the pinnacle of college football and recruiting has to be done right to achieve this goal. The commitments include:

Ivan Taylor - West Orange (Winter Garden, FL)

Dallas Golden - Berkeley Prep (Tampa, FL)

Deuce Knight - George County (Lucedale MS)

Christopher Burgers - Simeon (Chicago IL)

Will Black - Chocolate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford CT)

James Flannigan - Notre Dame la Baie Academy (Green Bay WI)

Owen Strebig - Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, WI),

Anthony Sacca - St. Joseph's Prep School (Delran, NJ)

Joseph Reiff - York Community HS (Elmhurst, IL)

Justin Thurman - Jesuit (Tampa FL),

Cree Thomas - Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, AZ)

Matty Augustine - Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT).

#2, Ohio State, 11

Ohio State has been one of the top recruiting schools in college football over the years and it is maintaining that in the Class of 2025.

The Buckeyes have so far recruited 11 blue-chip talent and are working to acquire more in the class. The program's blue-chip recruits include

Devin Sanchez -North Shore (Houston, TX),

Na'eem Offord - Parker, (Birmingham, Al)

Tavien St. Clair - BelleFontaine (Bellefontaine, OH)

Carter Lowe - Whitmer (Toledo, OH)

Blake Woodby Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore MD)

Tarvos Alford - Vero Beach (Port Saint Lucie FL)

Zahir Mathis - Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia PA)

Nate Roberts - Washington (Washington OK)

London Merritt - IMG Academy (Atlanta GA)

De'zie Jones - DePaul Academy (Wayne NJ)

Deshawn Stewart DePaul Academy (Wayne NJ).

#3, LSU, 11

The LSU Tigers are working towards building a team that will win the national championship once again.

The program has stayed quite competitive with its fellow SEC schools when it comes to recruitment, boasting 11 blue-chip talent in the Class of 2025. They Include:

Bryce Underwood - Belleville (Belleville, MI)

Dakorien Moore - Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)

Harlem Berry - St. Martin's Episcopal School (Metairie, LA)

Jaborie Antoine - Westgate (New Iberia, LA)

Tyler Miller - Laurel (Laurel MS)

Devin Harper - Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport LA)

Charles Ross - North Shore (Houston, TX)

Keylan Moses - University Lab (Baton Rouge, LA)

Taron Francis - Edna Karr (New Orleans, LA)

JD Lafleur - Sulphur (Sulphur, LA)

JT Lindsey - Alexandria (Alexandria LA)

#4, Clemson, 10

Clemson recorded a disappointing season in 2023, suffering four losses and the program is working against a repeat of something like that in the near future.

The program has been active in the class of 2025 recruiting, securing a total of 10 blue-chip talent so far. They are:

Ari Watford - Maury (Norfolk, VA)

Isaiah Campbell - Southern (Durham, NC)

Gideon Davidson - Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA)

Amare Adams - South Florence (Lake City, SC)

Tae Harris - Cedartown (Cedartown, GA)

Brayden Jacob - Burford (Burford, GA)

Blake Herbert - Central Catholic (Lawrence, MA)

Marquise Henderson - Belton Jones Path (Anderson, SC)

Easton Ware - Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA)

Logan Brooking - Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah, GA)

#5, Oklahoma, 8

Oklahoma will transition to the SEC in the upcoming season and it will continue to need a brilliant roster to be able to compete in the new league. The Sooner have secured eight blue-chip talent in the class of 2025 and they are out to get more. The commitment includes:

Ryan Fodje - Bridgeland (Cypress, TX)

Elijah Thomas - Checotah (Checotah, TX)

Trent Wilson - Dr. Henry Wise, (Upper Marlboro, MD)

Kevin Sperry - Guyer (Denton, TX)

Trynae Washington - Carl Albert (Oklahoma, OK)

Tory Blaylock - Atascocita (Houston TX)

Marcus Wimberly - Bauxite (Bauxite AR)

Courtland Guillory - Klein Oak (Houston TX).