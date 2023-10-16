College football recruiting rankings 2024: 10 schools with the best recruits so far 

Although the transfer portal has been a key part of making college football teams more competitive, high school recruiting is still massively important.

Even though high school players may not play in their freshmen year and contribute right away, it helps build the base for teams to have success in the future.

So, with most of the 2024 recruits being signed, let's take a look at the 10 schools with the best recruits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Schools with the best recruits

Here are the ten schools in with the best recruits:

#1 Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs lead the 2024 recruiting class with 26 total commits, including four five-star players. Georgia's class is headlined by quarterback Dylan Railoa who is ranked as the top quarterback in the 2024 class.

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State has 23 total commits, including five five-stars. The Buckeyes landed the best player in the class in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith out of Florida.

#3 Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have 22 total commits, including two five-stars. The Gators' 2024 college football recruiting class is headlined by quarterback DJ Lagway out of Texas.

#4 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M has 22 total commits with two five-stars, including wide receiver Cameron Coleman who is ranked as the eighth-best player in the 2024 class.

#5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama has two five-stars out of their 20 total commits. The Crimson Tide's class is led by quarterback Julian Sayin, who's the third-ranked quarterback, according to 247 Sports.

#6 Florida State Seminoles

Florida State ranks 6th

The Florida State Seminoles' 2024 recruiting class is led by safety KJ Bolden, who's the 13th best player. Florida State has 21 total commits, including two five-stars.

#7 Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners have 25 total commits, including two five-stars. Their best recruit has been defensive lineman David Stone, who's the 17th best player.

#8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have just one five-star recruit out of their 23 total commits. Notre Dame's lone five-star is quarterback CJ Carr, who's the fifth-best quarterback in the class.

#9 LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers have zero five stars in their 2024 college football recruiting class. LSU does have 19 four stars, though, out of 25 total commits.

#10 Oregon Ducks

Like LSU, Oregon has no five-star players but does have 19 four-star recruits out of their 23 total commits.