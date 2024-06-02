College football's 7 scariest offensive units heading into 2024 season ft. Ohio State, Georgia and More

Lighting up scoreboards is a pivotal part of college football. Each year, explosive quarterbacks and impressive running backs pile up yards and points and distance the good from the great in college football.

The year 2024 could be no different in that regard. There should be plenty of high-octane offenses. Here are the seven offensive units that could shine the brightest in college football's season.

College football's seven scariest offenses for 2024

LSU coach Brian Kelly and QB Garrett Nussmeier could be leaders of a brilliant 2024 college football offense.

#7 LSU

The Tigers have plenty to replace from last season's dynamic team. Obviously, the loss of Jayden Daniels at quarterback is big. But veteran Garrett Nussmeier has shown all the tools to run the offense. LSU won't take a big step back there.

At receiver, Kyren Lacy is back and transfers CJ Daniels and Zavion Thomas could be immediate stars. LSU has a solid returning offensive line, and while the cast of playmakers has some new names and faces, it's still a ridiculously talented group. LSU will be one of the nation's top offenses

#6 Liberty

The Flames are likely to be the best Group of Five offense in the nation.

They returned some key personnel, most notable among them QB Kaidon Salter. Salter's dual-threat skills make him almost impossible to defend. Returning RB Quinton Cooley is also a big-time playmaker.

Jamey Chadwell's offenses are always solid, and there's no reason to think that 2024 will be any different. Liberty is talented, deep and will likely be head and shoulders above its competition.

#5 Texas

The Longhorns had some massive losses, but they've put together a good core around QB Quinn Ewers.

Arch Manning has looked too good to entirely keep off the field as well. Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond is certainly a receiver to watch as is former Tide TE Amari Niblack.

Texas grabbed a talented transfer portal class and could build again around Ewers. Steve Sarkisian has been impressive in his coaching, and there's no reason to expect that to change.

#4 Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin is all about big-time offense, and his Rebels are likely to shine in 2024.

Jaxson Dart's return gives the Rebels an experienced passer. South Carolina transfer Juice Wells joins with returnees Jordan Watkins and Tre Harris. While the loss of Quinshon Judkins will be felt, Ole Miss has a bevy of talented backs.

The Rebels figure to be one of the highest-scoring offenses in college football, wtih plenty of veteran playmakers. Lane Kiffin has brought together a nice group of newcomers and some experienced and talented veterans.

#3 Oregon

The Ducks bring an impressive offensive group to their new league. Dillon Gabriel was a masterful addition via the transfer portal at quarterback. Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart are a brilliant 1-2 punch at receiver. Meanwhile, Jordan James will run behind a vetern and talented offensive line.

Oregon has a chance to play Big Ten spoiler in its new conference home. Between a talented and experienced QB and a couple of big-play outside weapons, the Ducks could be an offensive sleeper team to watch.

#2 Georgia

What doesn't Georgia have? The Bulldogs returned top QB Carson Beck and added Florida trasnfer Treavie Etienner.

Georgia has a brilliant tight end room and returns a bunch of big-time playmakers at receiver. UGA continually recruits the nation's top classes, and 2024 is another year that should show the fruit of that quest.

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have evolved into an offensive dynamo. Georgia hasn't always been above a game manager, a good running game and a three-yards-and-a-cloud of dust offense. But now, they've got exciting playmakers who will roll up points.

#1 Ohio State

OSU has a new QB, but Kansas St. transfer Will Howard should be fine.

The addition of Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins to a skill position group that already included RB TreVeyon Henderon and WR Emeka Egbuka. Jeremiah Smith could shine from day one as a receiver.

Ohio State is still trying to get over the hump of falling to Michigan and not winning a national title. Ryan Day and Co. have gone all-in on this year's team, and Ohio State's offense should demonstrate that commitment. OSU will certainly be worth watching.

Which scary-good college football offenses will you be watching in 2024? Let's hear your thoughts below in the comments section: