College football starting QB tracker: List of all teams with confirmed names at QB1 feat. Syracuse, Texas and more

The start of the 2025 college football season is just around the corner. While most teams have confirmed their starting quarterbacks for the upcoming season, some programs have yet to name their QB1.
With just under a few weeks remaining before the college football season kicks off, we've listed all the top schools that have confirmed their starting quarterbacks.
Every College Football team with confirmed QB1
Full list of starting QBs for top college football teams in the 2025 season:
Texas - Arch Manning
Penn State - Drew Allar
Ohio State - Julian Sayin
Clemson - Cade Klubnik
Georgia - To be announced (Gunner Stockton expected QB1)
Notre Dame - To be announced (Kenny Minchey expected QB1)
Oregon - To be announced (Dante Moore expected QB1)
Alabama - Ty Simpson
LSU - Garrett Nussmeier
Miami - Carson Beck
Arizona State - To be announced (Sam Leavitt expected QB1)
Illinois - To be announced (Luke Altmyer expected QB1)
South Carolina - LaNorris Sellers
Michigan - To be announced (Bryce Underwood)
Florida - DJ Lagway
SMU - Kevin Jennings
Kansas State - Avery Johnson
Oklahoma - John Mateer
Texas A&M - To be announced (Marcel Reed expected QB1)
Indiana - To be announced (Fernando Mendoza expected QB1)
Ole Miss - To be announced (Austin Simmons expected QB1)
Iowa State - Rocco Becht
Texas Tech - Behren Morton
Tennessee - Joey Aguilar
Boise State - To be announced (Maddux Madsen expected QB1)
BYU - To be announced (Bear Bachmeier expected QB1)
Utah - Devon Dampier
Baylor - Sawyer Robertson
Louisville - To be announced (Miller Moss expected QB1)
Southern Cal - Jayden Maiava
Georgia Tech - To be announced (Haynes King expected QB1)
Missouri - To be announced (Sam Horn expected QB1)
Tulane - To be announced (Jake Retzlaff expected QB1)
Nebraska - Dylan Raiola
UNLV - To be announced (Alex Orji expected QB1)
Toledo - To be announced (Tucker Gleason expected QB1)
Auburn - Jackson Arnold
James Madison - Alonza Barnett III
Memphis - Brendon Lewis
Florida State - Tommy Castellanos
Duke - Darian Mensah
Liberty - Ethan Vasko
Navy - Landon Walker
Iowa - Mark Gronkowski
TCU - Josh Hoover
Pittsburgh - Eli Holstein
Army - To be announced (Dewayne Coleman expected QB1)
Colorado - To be announced (Julian Lewis expected QB1)
Louisiana - To be announced (Walker Howard expected QB1)
