College football starting QB tracker: List of all teams with confirmed names at QB1 feat. Syracuse, Texas and more

The start of the 2025 college football season is just around the corner. While most teams have confirmed their starting quarterbacks for the upcoming season, some programs have yet to name their QB1.

Ad

With just under a few weeks remaining before the college football season kicks off, we've listed all the top schools that have confirmed their starting quarterbacks.

Every College Football team with confirmed QB1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Penn State QB Drew Allar will lead the offense for the Nittany Lions in the 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

Full list of starting QBs for top college football teams in the 2025 season:

Ad

Trending

Texas - Arch Manning

Penn State - Drew Allar

Ohio State - Julian Sayin

Clemson - Cade Klubnik

Georgia - To be announced (Gunner Stockton expected QB1)

Notre Dame - To be announced (Kenny Minchey expected QB1)

Oregon - To be announced (Dante Moore expected QB1)

Alabama - Ty Simpson

LSU - Garrett Nussmeier

Miami - Carson Beck

Arizona State - To be announced (Sam Leavitt expected QB1)

Illinois - To be announced (Luke Altmyer expected QB1)

Ad

South Carolina - LaNorris Sellers

Michigan - To be announced (Bryce Underwood)

Florida - DJ Lagway

SMU - Kevin Jennings

Kansas State - Avery Johnson

Oklahoma - John Mateer

Texas A&M - To be announced (Marcel Reed expected QB1)

Indiana - To be announced (Fernando Mendoza expected QB1)

Ole Miss - To be announced (Austin Simmons expected QB1)

Iowa State - Rocco Becht

Texas Tech - Behren Morton

Tennessee - Joey Aguilar

Ad

Boise State - To be announced (Maddux Madsen expected QB1)

BYU - To be announced (Bear Bachmeier expected QB1)

Utah - Devon Dampier

Baylor - Sawyer Robertson

Louisville - To be announced (Miller Moss expected QB1)

Southern Cal - Jayden Maiava

Georgia Tech - To be announced (Haynes King expected QB1)

Missouri - To be announced (Sam Horn expected QB1)

Tulane - To be announced (Jake Retzlaff expected QB1)

Nebraska - Dylan Raiola

Ad

UNLV - To be announced (Alex Orji expected QB1)

Toledo - To be announced (Tucker Gleason expected QB1)

Auburn - Jackson Arnold

James Madison - Alonza Barnett III

Memphis - Brendon Lewis

Florida State - Tommy Castellanos

Duke - Darian Mensah

Liberty - Ethan Vasko

Navy - Landon Walker

Iowa - Mark Gronkowski

TCU - Josh Hoover

Pittsburgh - Eli Holstein

Army - To be announced (Dewayne Coleman expected QB1)

Colorado - To be announced (Julian Lewis expected QB1)

Louisiana - To be announced (Walker Howard expected QB1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.