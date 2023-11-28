College Football Transfer Portal 2024: Tracking landing spots for top quarterbacks

The college football transfer portal has been heating up as players begin to enter their names before the portal officially opens on December 4. A handful of solid quarterback options will be available for programs looking to add an experienced player under center.

Which players have announced their intentions to join the college football transfer portal and where can they end up?

College football transfer portal 2024

#1. Will Howard

Will Howard is one of the better quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal this offseason. He has 5,786 passing yards with a 48:19 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his collegiate career.

Howard proved he could be a Power Five quarterback, winning the Big 12 Championship. Expect to see him join a strong team like the North Carolina Tar Heels next season.

#2. Will Rogers

Will Rogers entered the college football transfer portal after losing the Egg Bowl to the Ole Miss Rebels. He was rumored to be heading to the Miami Hurricanes before last season, but Tyler Van Dyke decided not to transfer to Alabama last season.

With Mario Cristobal as the head coach, expect to see the Hurricanes as Rogers' next home.

#3. Katin Houser

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Michigan State Spartans' Katin Houser has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. He did not look impressive after replacing Noah Kim as the starting quarterback, as he threw for 1,132 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has three years of eligibility, so a program could begin to build around him. Expect to see him join a lesser Power Five or even a strong Group of Five program to continue his collegiate career.

One landing spot that makes sense would be the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Staying in the Big Ten seems to be a fair assumption as he has shown the ability to play well, but a new coaching staff typically means they have a QB in mind and Houser likely wasn't him.

#4. Cole Snyder

Cole Snyder enters the college football transfer portal after playing with the Buffalo Bulls. Snyder has played in New York as he is from the state, so one strong landing spot would be the Syracuse Orange. The new coaching staff would welcome a stable QB for a year as they develop their system.