College Football TV Ratings Week 9: While Alabama enjoyed bye week, Deion Sanders' Colorado sustained its position in top 5

The college football TV ratings for Week 9 have been released, and they showcased how many people are interested in the sport on Saturdays. With the top five games having more than 22 million viewers tuning into the five most-watched contests, it is interesting to see which games drew the most excitement and viewership.

Let's take a deeper dive into the five most-watched games with the highest TV ratings in Week 9.

Ranking the most watched college football games of Week 9

#5: Penn State vs. Indiana (3.4 million)

The Indiana Hoosiers faced off against No. 10-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten action. With 3.4 million people watching on CBS, this contest was exciting and close as it was within 10 points the entire day.

#4: Kansas vs. Oklahoma (3.6 million)

The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners were on the road in Week 9 as they faced off against an unranked Kansas Jayhawks. This exciting game was on FOX before it was moved to FS1 for its conclusion. With 55 seconds remaining, the Jayhawks picked up an incredible upset home victory.

#3: UCLA vs. Colorado (4.66 million)

The game of the night saw the Colorado Buffaloes coming off a bye week to take on the 23rd-ranked UCLA Bruins. The game was slow early as it went into halftime with a 7-6 score, but the Bruins took control in the second half to win 28-16. With 4.66 million people watching on Saturday night on ESPN, it ended up being the third-most viewed game of the week.

#2: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State (4.87 million)

The second-most viewed game for Week 9 of the college football slate saw the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes face the Wisconsin Badgers. The Buckeyes remained undefeated as they picked up a 24-10 win with almost five million people tuning into NBC.

#1: Florida vs. Georgia (5.95 million)

This SEC clash between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs was the CBS game at 3:30 ET and drew a lot of interest. For starters, this was Georgia's first game without tight end Brock Bowers available, so the offense was a question.

There was also the question if the Gators could pull off the upset, but the Bulldogs dominated early with a 26-7 halftime lead and a 43-20 road victory. This was the only game of the day to reach five million and almost hit six million viewers.