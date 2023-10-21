College football Week 8 injury report: Latest on Brock Bowers, TreVeyon Henderson, Riley Leonard and more

Injuries are a part of any college football season, and 2023 has so far lived up to the billing. We’ve witnessed a lot of players get injured throughout the season.

The Week 8 of college football is set to kick off across the country, and the fans anticipate a lot of exciting games. Ahead of the matchups, we look at the significant injury updates on players across different programs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

College football Week 8 injury report

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers suffered an ankle injury in Georgia's Week 7 game against Vanderbilt in Nashville. The tight end left the game limping and was taken to the locker room for further examination.

Georgia has announced Bowers will undergo a tightrope surgery, which is expected to rule him out for six weeks. The decision to employ tightrope surgery ensures a quicker recovery time and gets the TE back to action at the latter stage of the 2023 college football season.

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke

Riley Leonard suffered an ankle sprain during Duke's final play in its loss to Notre Dame in Week 5. Initially, the injury was expected to sideline Leonard for several weeks. However, coach Mike Elko noted there’s a chance he will feature in Week 8 against Florida State.

Backup quarterback Henry Belin IV guided Duke to a victory over NC State in Week 7 and is expected to start against the Seminoles if Leonard eventually misses out.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson was absent from Ohio State's previous game against Purdue due to an undisclosed injury. However, his absence was listed as a game-time decision.

College football insiders indicated that Henderson was expected to make a return in the crucial tie against Penn State this weekend. Running backs Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum are expected to miss the game, which gives Henderson the No.1 rushing responsibility against the Nittany Lions.

Amarius Mims, OL, Georgia

Amarius Mims sustained an ankle injury during Georgia’s game against South Carolina early in the season. He subsequently had to undergo tightrope surgery for the injury.

While he remains out of action for the next couple of games, Georgia coach Kirby Smart noted Mims is recovering well. It is unknown whether he will be fit to play against Florida in Week 9 following the Bulldogs' bye week. Nonetheless, Mims is expected to make a return this season.

Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M

Conner Weigman suffered a broken bone in his foot during Texas A&M's 27-10 victory over Auburn in Week 4, and he is expected to be out of action for the rest of the 2023 college football season.

In his absence, former LSU quarterback Max Johnson has been handed the starting role. He has been quite impressive for the Aggies this season, throwing for 898 yards and seven touchdowns. He is expected to be in the backfield against South Carolina after Texas A&M's bye week.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes saw their star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka exit the Week 6 game against the Maryland Terrapins due to a lower-body injury in the second half.

The exact status of Egbuka remains uncertain as the team approaches its top-10 showdown against conference rival Penn State. His presence against the Nittany Lions will be a big boost for the Buckeyes as they aim for a return to the College Football Playoff.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Daniels was absent for the third consecutive game for Kansas due to a re-aggravated back injury. The Jayhawks were defeated by Oklahoma State with backup Jason Bean at quarterback, showcasing the team needs to have him back at the earliest possible time.

Kansas has a bye in Week 8, followed by a challenging matchup against Oklahoma in Week 9. This break gives Daniels additional time to recover and heal from his injury.

Cam Rising, QB, Utah

After he missed the season opener, no one would have expected Cam Rising to be out for this long this season. The quarterback is still sidelined as he continues his rehabilitation from an ACL injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl after the 2022 college football season.

In Rising's absence from the starting role, backups Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes have taken over for the Utes. It remains uncertain when he will make a return to action.

Jaden Rashada, QB, Arizona State

Jaden Rashada is still sidelined for Arizona State due to an undisclosed injury suffered early in the season. It is anticipated that he will be unavailable for four to six weeks.

In his absence, Trenton Bourguet has assumed the starting role for the Sun Devils. Bourguet delivered a strong performance in Arizona State's narrow loss to Colorado just before the Sun Devils had their bye week in Week 7 and will keep the starting role against Washington.

Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona

Jayden de Laura has been sidelined for several consecutive weeks, and he remains questionable for the Arizona Wildcats’ next game at home against Oregon State Beavers.

He may have lost his starting position to Noah Fifita, who has been performing exceptionally well in the 2023 college football season. He was listed as a game-time decision for the Washington State game, and it's uncertain what led to his absence.