College Football Week 8 upset predictions and picks | NCAAF Season 2023

Week 8 of the college football season is nearly upon us and every week some team pulls off an upset we don't see coming.

This year of college football has been filled with plenty of upsets, but predicting which ones are coming to fruition can be difficult.

However, there are some good underdog spots ahead of Week 8.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

College football Week 8 upset predictions

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Indiana Hoosiers are coming off a blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines last week. They will now remain at home to host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights who also have struggled this season and barely beat Michigan State last weekend.

Indiana is getting five points, but the Hoosiers have a good shot of winning this game outright. Neither team has played well this season as both offenses are terrible, so give me the home team who has a solid running game and can grind out a win.

Pick: Indiana Hoosiers +164

Baylor Bears vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

The Baylor Bears are on the road in Cincinnati to play the Bearcats in a game Baylor is a 3.5-point underdog.

Baylor and Cincinnati are both 2-4 to start the season as both schools have struggled badly this season. Since getting Blake Shapen back, the Bears have been better while also having their bye week last week should help them with their game plan.

Cincinnati also turns the ball over too much to be favored, so take Baylor to get the road win.

Pick: Baylor Bears +150

USF Bulls vs. UConn Huskies

The USF Bulls are on the road in UConn to play the Huskies and are favored by 2.5 points, but I like the home team in this one.

Both USF and UConn have terrible defenses, however, the Huskies have been good at covering spreads this season.

The Huskies will have the benefit of playing at home and in the cold weather should help UConn in this game as well.

Pick: UConn Huskies +114