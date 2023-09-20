College gameday 2023 week 4: Location, date and more explored

Lee Corso and the rest of the College GameDay cast are travelling to South Bend, Indiana, for the rivalry encounter between Notre Dame, currently ranked No.9, and Ohio State, currently ranked No. 6, on Saturday, the 23rd. This matchup is the closest matchup of Week 4 of college football.

It's a return to roots for College GameDay as the Indiana campus was the first to host the program when the tradition started in 1993. Notre Dame is tied with Florida State, Oregon and Tennessee for the most transmissions of the College GameDay, with 11 visits.

The show will air every weekend of this season from 9:00 a.m. ET until noon. This week will see Corso make his 401st headgear pick. The sportscaster was moved when making his 400th pick in last week's show in Boulder, Colorado.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

College gameday week 4: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

A victory by either school could put them in the playoffs. Both Notre Dame and Ohio State are 3-0 currently and highly ranked in this week's AP Poll.

Notre Dame has been on an upward trajectory all season long, having climbed four spots in the AP Poll. Ohio State, on the other hand, while not losing any games, hasn't completely convinced experts and has dropped three spots since the start of the year.

The Fighting Irish have their best quarterback in at least a decade and that has the imagination flying high on South Bend. Sam Hartman, a transfer from Wake Forest, has been on a high for Notre Dame, exceeding expectations in every game, especially against Navy and Central Michigan.

The Buckeyes seem to have fixed their quarterback issues by settling on Kyle McCord, who seems to have found his stride over the last two games. That Week 3 63-10 victory over Western Kentucky was especially impressive.

We slightly favor the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to come on top in this clash, as they seem a more complete team, and the wealth of experience of a sixth-year starter like Sam Hartman could also prove crucial. Additionally, the Fighting Irish are playing at home, which gives them a slight edge.