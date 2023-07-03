Colorado to the Big 12: When will Deion Sanders and his men finally bid adieu to Pac 12? Latest updates on conference's media rights and more

The Colorado Buffaloes have been one of the biggest stories heading into the 2023 college football season.

They already had a major transformation after hiring Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and a record number of players go through the NCAA transfer portal.

However, that's not the only thing circulating around the program, as there have been numerous rumors that have linked them to the Big 12. Currently, the Colorado Buffaloes are members of the Pac-12, but will they be changing conferences any time soon?

Why would Colorado Buffaloes stay in Pac-12?

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the only exciting programs in a lackluster Pac-12 beginning in 2024, after the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans join the Big Ten. There are rumors circulating that the Pac-12 is closely monitoring the Buffaloes to see if they're going to jump to the Big 12, too.

The Pac-12 is in the midst of trying to figure out their media rights deal and already has issues. With Colorado potentially having one foot out of the door and ready to make the jump, it's difficult to imagine them staying unless the media rights deal is incredibly more than what's expected.

The Big 12 media deal has been extended through the 2030-31 academic year. So, if the Buffaloes are to attempt to leave, they know exactly what the revenue per year would be compared to whatever the Pac-12 deal is. One thing seems certain: the Big 12 will be more lucrative than the Pac-12.

Should Colorado Buffaloes head to Big 12?

After this season, the Buffaloes become a major fish inside a puddle if they remain loyal to the Pac-12. If they leave and join the Big 12, they would be with a lot more competition. That typically means more revenue and a better likelihood of making the expanded College Football Playoff.

The Buffaloes are going to be exciting to watch, and no matter what happens, they're a bigger brand with the Big 12 than in a Pac-12 that's currently on life support.

There are a lot of different scenarios, but if the Pac-12 does not expand and include a handful of strong programs to make the competition stiffer, Colorado should bolt at the nearest opportunity to join the Big 12 before things go sideways for the Pac-12.

