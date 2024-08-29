Colorado Buffaloes football score predictions: Exploring Deion Sanders' chances of beating North Dakota State

No, you didn't read that wrong—North Dakota State is a daunting opener for Colorado. No, the 4-8 Buffaloes aren't expected to regress—in fact, many think they're bowl-bound. But NDSU isn't back-to-back FCS champions for no reason. They're also 7-10 against FBS teams over the past two decades, having beaten more than a few decent ones.

Meanwhile, Colorado opens season two of the Deion Sanders era amid a mass of hype. A season ago, the Buffs were a fascinating but deeply flawed team. If Colorado isn't prepared for NDSU, this could be an ugly loss. Colorado stands as a 9.5-point favorite. Time to break it down.

Colorado vs. North Dakota State: Score Prediction

As noted, Colorado is a 9.5-point home favorite over the Bison. ESPN's FPI has Colorado at a 71 percent chance of victory.

NDSU will be well-coached and experienced, but there is a talent gap here. The question is whether Colorado's game plan and execution will be strong enough to capitalize. The CU passing game is expected to be too much for the Bison, assuming Colorado can protect QB Shedeur Sanders.

Prediction: Colorado 38, NDSU 24, Colorado's chance of victory: 75%

Colorado vs. NDSU matchup: Buffs offense vs. Bison defense

Shedeur Sanders and a potent passing game are Week 1 keys for Colorado. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Even Colorado's detractors admit that the Buffs have an explosive attack. Last year, they averaged 28.2 points and 364 yards per game. Shedeur Sanders passed for 3,230 yards and 27 scores and will see the return of two of his top three receivers. The questions here are rushing, where Colorado was last in FBS a year ago with just 69 yards per game and offensive line play. CU allowed 56 sacks.

Last year, the Bison gave up just 19.9 points per game but, admittedly, played FCS competition. The defense had 21 interceptions and returns All-Americans DT Eli Mostaert and S Cole Wisniewski. It's a decent group, but one that hasn't seen quite as many athletes on the perimeter as Colorado will bring.

Colorado vs. NDSU matchup: Colorado defense vs. Bison offense

This one is a little shakier for Colorado. The Buffs allowed 34.8 points and 453 yards per game last year. Colorado was outgained in 7 of 9 league games, including by 180 or more yards on four occasions.

Adding transfers like BJ Green on the defensive line and Preston Hodge at corner will help, but this isn't an elite group.

NDSU averaged 38.1 points per game last season. They averaged 237 yards rushing per game and return quarterback Cam Miller, a second-team FCS All-American who carried for 629 yards and 13 touchdowns while passing for 2,530 yards and 18 scores.

The key here will be discipline. Colorado has a size advantage but will have to play smart and efficient. If they can do that, they won't get gashed too badly.

Colorado vs. NDSU matchup: Special teams

Colorado was adequate here last year, struggling some in kicking and having some great athletes on returns, but not making too many big plays. Much the same could be said of NDSU. No big edge either way here.

What do you think of the Colorado/NDSU matchup? Share your thoughts and predictions below in the comment section!

