Colorado cheerleaders steal the spotlight in OT showdown against Colorado State in Week 3 matchup of the 2023 season

A couple of Colorado cheerleaders had their photos gain widespread attention in Saturday's 43-35 overtime win over Colorado State. Cheerleaders are a staple of college football and sometimes gain extra attention in the online world.

Their pictures got everyone talking despite the intensity of the rivalry.

The cheerleaders were featured at the backstage of ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show, where they caught the eyes of the national audience. They also thrilled the audience with their scintillating performance during the in-state rivalry game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Molly Qerim of "First Take" had a picture with the Colorado cheerleader before the game, further showcasing the level of attention the school is getting recently.

Colorado cheerleaders at the backstage of ESPN's "College GameDay" in Boulder. Photo Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Molly Qerim of "First Take" with Colorado cheerleaders

The cheerleaders of both teams at the "College GameDay" booth. Photo Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado at the center of attention in college football

Since hiring Deion Sanders to lead Colorado in December the university has been at the center of attention in college football. The Buffaloes have gained attention at one time or the other for different reasons.

One of the major events that brought the program to the spotlight during the offseason was the roster overhaul executed by Sanders. Colorado made use of the transfer portal like never before, bringing in more than 70 players and more than that figure transferring out of the program.

Expand Tweet

The Buffaloes have also gained attention for the way Coach Prime does things within the program. Sanders' approach to coaching appears totally different from the norms, which often brings him under criticism. A lot of coaches have criticized him for his antics and other issues.

Without a doubt, Sanders has made No. 19 Colorado (3-0) a bigger program since he arrived at the university, with the school gaining bigger exposure and financial income. The Buffaloes have also seen their ticket sales increase in multiple folds when compared to last season.

Expand Tweet

﻿What impact can Deion Sanders further bring to the Buffaloes?

From roster overhaul to impressive wins, down to cheerleaders gaining viral attention, the Deion Sanders effect on Colorado cannot be overlooked. Aside from their impressive start to the season, the university has also recorded milestone achievements under Sanders.

ESPN's "College GameDay" show hadn't been on the university campus this century. The last time the pregame show was staged in Boulder was 1996. With Sanders at CU, it doesn't look like it will be long before they are back once again.

More importantly, Deion Sanders' effect will greatly benefit the university in terms of recruitment. This will undoubtedly give Colorado a path to becoming a force in college football.