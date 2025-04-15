Colorado DC Robert Livingston expresses excitement about two new Buffs faces

Robert Livingston joined the Colorado Buffaloes as their defensive coordinator in 2024. The former Cincinnati Bengals coach was hired to bring NFL-caliber solidity to the Buffaloes, and he has a crucial offseason ahead of him. Livingston's job should be easier as the Buffaloes have just added two highly rated defensive linemen via the transfer portal.

Ad

Here's what the Colorado Buffaloes' DC said about the Buffs' new additions (via Scott Procter on Tuesday on X):

"Jaheim (Oatis) is one of the world’s largest men … (Tavian) Coleman has done a really good job with movement."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Both players tick important boxes, and they'll be tipped to play a role from Day 1. The Buffaloes will aim for defensive solidity in 2025 after giving up 20 or more points in all but two games in the 2024 season. Such leakiness prevented them from making the final push to the expanded college football playoffs.

How did Colorado's new faces perform in 2024?

Jaheim Oatis joined from the Alabama Crimson Tide, while Tavian Coleman joined from the Texas State Bobcats.

Ad

Oatis is fresh off appearing in four games in 2024. He put up a stat line of four pass breakups and one-and-a-half sacks. Oatis' 2024 season was rather mixed when compared to the rest of the time he spent in Alabama.

For his career with the Crimson Tide, he recorded a stat line of 52 tackles, four pass breakups and one-and-a-half sacks in 29 games. He featured from the start in 13 games during his stint with Bama.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tavian Coleman is fresh off stints at Trinity Valley Community College, Utah State and Texas State. His most recent spell was with Texas State, where he started all 13 games in the 2024 season, recording a stat line of 26 tackles, two-and-a-half sacks and two forced fumbles. He joins the Buffs as a graduate transfer with a year of eligibility left.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place