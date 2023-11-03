Colorado Football Injury Report Week 10: Updates on Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders, Savion Washington and more

Colorado will look to get its season back on track this weekend when it squares up against No. 16 Oregon State at the Folsom in Boulder on Saturday. Despite their impressive start to the season, the Buffaloes have won only one of their last five games, resulting in a 4-4 record.

Deion Sanders’ team will face a tough test against the Beavers, who have been superb this season with a 6-2 record ahead of Week 10. However, they are hoping to bounce back from a narrow defeat to Arizona last week.

Let's examine Colorado's injury report ahead of the game against Oregon State.

Colorado football: Injury report for Week 10

Colorado is in a good position in terms of injury ahead of the game against Oregon State. The program saw a couple of their injured players return to action in the last couple of games and have recorded no further injuries on notable players since then.

However, the Buffaloes still have a couple of players on their injury list such as Alton McCaskill IV and Louis Passarello but none of them has played an important part this season.

Travis Hunter's injury update

Travis Hunter had a lacerated liver during the Colorado State game following a violent hit from Henry Blackburn. However, he managed to make a return against Stanford. As of now, he has no injury designation ahead of the Buffaloes' upcoming game at home against Oregon State.

Shilo Sanders' injury update

Shilo Sanders had to contend with an internal injury in his kidney earlier this season following the Oregon game but has now fully recovered. The safety made his return to the field on October 7 against Arizona State after missing a game against USC.

Savion Washington's injury update

Savion Washington returned to the field against UCLA in Week 10. The offensive lineman missed the Buffaloes' two games prior to the bye week but was involved against the Bruins despite being listed as questionable. He is set to start against Oregon State this weekend.

Alton McCaskill’s injury update

Alton McCaskill has decided to take a redshirt this season as he continues to battle with recurrent injuries. The running back missed the entire 2022 season following an ACL injury and won't be in action until 2024. He has notably appeared in four games this season.

Louis Passarello injury update

Louis Passarello is yet to make an appearance for Colorado this season after suffering an injury during the fall camp. There's currently no timetable for the tight end's return to the field.