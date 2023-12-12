Colorado football recruiting news: List of players who've joined Deion Sanders for 2024

The Colorado Buffaloes were the talk of the college football season for the first month of the 2023 season.

Colorado hired Deion Sanders to be their new coach after a 1-11 season. The Buffaloes started the year going 3-0, including an upset win over TCU, who went to the national championship game the year prior.

However, Colorado ended the year 4-8, and the focus now turns to 2024, which includes the Buffaloes having a decent recruiting class.

Colorado 2024 recruiting class

The Colorado Buffaloes have 10 hard commits in their 2024 class, including one five-star.

#1 Jordan Seaton, OL, 5-star

Atop Colorado's 2024 class is offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, a five-star and the 31st-ranked prospect overall.

Seaton comes from IMG Academy and committed on Dec. 7, which was a big get for Sanders and Colorado.

#2 Drelon Miller, WR, 4-star

Drelon Miller out of Texas committed on Dec. 10 to add to Colorado's wide receiver core.

Miller is the 15th-ranked wide receiver, according to 247 Sports, and ranked 67th in the entire class.

#3 Kamron Mikell, ATH, 4-star

Kamron Mikell is listed as an athlete, but what position he will play in Colorado is uncertain.

Mikell is a four-star and ranked 80th in the entire class and committed to the Buffaloes on Nov. 23.

#4 Brandon Davis-Swain, DL, 4-star

Brandon Davis-Swain committed to the Buffaloes on Jun. 10 out of Michigan and is the 33rd-ranked defensive lineman in the class.

#5 Omar White, DL, 3-star

Omar White was one of the first commits for Colorado, as he committed on Dec. 26, 2022. He's the 46th-ranked defensive lineman in the class.

#6 Eric Brantley, DL, 3-star

Eric Brantley committed to Colorado on Dec. 28 last season and is the 47th-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2024.

#7 Issiah Walker Jr., OT, 3-star

The offensive line was an issue for Colorado and Sanders to Issiah Walker Jr. to commit to the Buffaloes back in October. He played JUCO last season and is ranked as the third offensive tackle.

#8 Zycarl Lewis, WR, 3-star

Zycarl Lewis committed to Colorado in June after his visit. The 3-star wide receiver is ranked 76th at his position.

#9 Amontrae Bradford, Edge, 3-star

Amontrae Bradford committed to Colorado on Oct. 9 out of Georgia. He's the 51st-ranked edge rusher in the class of 2024.

#10 Micah Wells, RB, 3-star

Micah Wells is the 61st-ranked running back in the class of 2024. The running back out of Georgia committed to Colorado on Jun. 12.

