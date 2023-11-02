Colorado football schedule 2024: Which Big-12 teams will Deion Sanders' Colorado play next year?

This season marks the final campaign that the Colorado Buffaloes will be playing in the Pac-12. They joined the conference back in 2011, prior to which they were a founding member of the Big 12 conference from 1996 to 2010. The Buffs are once again making their way back to the Big 12 next year, which will give rise to old and new rivalries.

As the 2023 season continues for Deion Sanders and his team, the football schedule for Colorado's debut in the Big 12 next year has been released. Let us have a look at what the road ahead looks like for the Buffs.

Colorado Buffaloes' football schedule 2024

The non-conference games for the Colorado Buffaloes next year are scheduled as below:

Colorado vs North Dakota on August 31

Colorado vs Nebraska on September 7

Colorado vs Colorado State on September 14

Along with Colorado, Arizona, Utah, and Arizona State are also making their way to the Big 12. Thus, the Buffs are set to face Arizona and Utah next season as well, continuing their rivalry from the Pac-12.

Apart from this, the new season will also see a few old Colorado rivalries back in action. These include games against Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, and Texas Tech. The last time the Buffs faced these teams was back in 2010, prior to shifting to the Big 12.

Colorado UCLA Football

Fans can excitedly look forward to the renewal of these old rivalries that were once the epitome of high-octane action on the gridiron. Apart from this, the Colorado Buffaloes will also face Oklahoma State, whom they last played back in 2009. Although these two teams squared off in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, next season will mark the return of their in-conference rivalry.

The Colorado Buffaloes will also face the Cincinnati Bearcats, whom they last faced back in 1972. The only team that the Buffs never faced are the UCF Knights, who are also scheduled for their debut meeting next year.

Here is what the season schedule looks like for the Buffs in 2024:

Arizona vs Colorado

Colorado vs Utah

Colorado vs Baylor

Colorado vs Oklahoma State

Colorado vs Kansas State

Colorado vs Cincinnati

Kansas vs Colorado

Texas Tech vs Colorado

UCF vs Colorado

Deion Sanders demands reimbursement for his players following locker room robbery

When the Colorado Buffaloes faced the UCLA Bruins in week 9 at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the locker room of the Buffs was robbed during the game. Now, Coach Prime wants the NCAA to look into the incident.

"Our kids got robbed during the game last week, I think that's a travesty. I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. These are college kids. I'm pretty sure they don't think about insurance at this point in their life," Coach Prime said in a press conference.

He then went on to suggest that since getting the valuable stolen items might be difficult, reimbursement should be carried out by the NCAA for the robbery.

"They probably won't be able to get their items back, but we should be able to reimburse them," Sanders said.

The investigation is still underway. It will be interesting to see if the police can crack the case and catch the perpetrators.