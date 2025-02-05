Colorado football schedule 2025: 3 games that will test Deion Sanders' grit after Shedeur's departure for NFL

For Colorado and Deion Sanders, the only real question is: What comes next? From one win the year before Sanders arrived to four wins in 2023 and nine wins in 2024, the overall trajectory of the Buffaloes' program is clear. However, the recently unveiled 2025 schedule presents significant challenges for Colorado.

While Colorado claimed nine wins, none of the teams it defeated ended the 2024 season ranked in the top 25. An up-and-down Big 12 helped the Buffs make a run at the College Football Playoff. The league could go down the same path again, or there could be a single power in 2025.

Here are the toughest matchups on Colorado's schedule.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Colorado's 3 toughest games in 2025

Kansas State Dual-Threat QB Avery Johnson will return in 2025 and could make his team a tough matchup for Colorado. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Georgia Tech (Week 1)

Trending

The Yellowjackets went 7-6 in 2025, but they beat Miami and gave Georgia all the game that the Bulldogs could handle. Coach Brent Key has the Yellow Jackets on the rise, and they could certainly be a dangerous early foe.

After all, Colorado should know all about tough non-conference games. A 28-10 loss to Nebraska in Week 2 of the 2024 season threatened to derail Colorado's season.

Given the losses of Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and plenty of other talent, Colorado will definitely be a work in progress in Week 1, and Georgia Tech could be a dangerous foe.

2. BYU (Week 5)

For much of the season, BYU seemed like the clear leader of the Big 12 and a likely CFP contender. The Cougars stumbled down the stretch but then ended up facing Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. BYU easily defeated Colorado 36-14.

This season brings an interesting shot at revenge as the conference foes will play each other — this time at Colorado. The Week 5 matchup should give both teams a chance to work out a few rough edges, but it should also be an epic conference battle. It's also a great chance for Colorado to grab a little revenge.

1.At Kansas State (Week 14)

The midseason Colorado/Kansas State game in 2024 was an absolute epic, by far the most interesting game of Colorado's regular season. The fact that it ended as a 31-28 loss is just another reason Colorado has to be ready to repeat the game.

This time, it'll be played on the road and at the end of the season. There's a very real possibility that a dangerous Kansas State team, like Colorado, will be in the thick of the Big 12 hunt when this game is played. Colorado's conference and CFP hopes could well be on the line when this battle takes place.

What do you think of Colorado's 2025 slate? Weigh in on the Buffs' future below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place