Colorado football spring transfer portal tracker 2024: List of all Buff players who've entered the transfer portal window

The Colorado Buffaloes continue making waves in college football. After hiring Deion Sanders, flipping virtually their entire roster and then going 4-8, the Buffs are staying busy. Colorado has added and lost a ton of players in the transfer portal. Here's the rundown of the Colorado players who have entered the portal this spring.

Colorado football spring transfer portal tracker 2024

Former Arkansas Razorback Myles Slusher is in the transfer portal again at Colorado.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jacob Page, WR

Page was a three-star recruit out of high school. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver was ranked by 247sports.com as the 14th-best player in Tennessee in the class of 2023. Page redshirted last season, not seeing any snaps at UC. He had offers from Virginia Tech and Tennessee as a recruit, among other schools.

Tar'varish Dawson, WR

Dawson was a four-star recruit and went to Auburn out of high school. After a redshirt year, he caught two passes in 2022. Dawson then transferred to Colorado. Last year, he caught 14 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Dawson started four games but missed several others with injuries. Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Florida State were among the many schools that had offers for Dawson in high school.

Zach Blackwood, DL

Blackwood's saga is an odd one. A JUCO recruit, he enrolled at UC in June 2023 before de-committing and heading back to junior college. Blackwood enrolled as a Buffalo a second time in January 2024 and has now put his name back on the transfer portal. Blackwood was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023.

David Conner, OL

Conner was a three-star offensive line recruit who originally went to Florida for the 2022 season. He didn't play at Florida and after transferring to Colorado didn't see any game action for the Buffaloes. Accordingly, Conner is now heading for school three and still looking for his first college snaps.

Isaiah Jatta, OL

A three-star JUCO prospect who came to Colorado with two years left to play in 2023, Jatta did see significant time a season ago with UC. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman saw action in 11 of the Buffaloes' 12 games. Jatta started against UCLA, which had to be a point of personal pride for the California-based recruit. He'll have a year to play at his next stop.

Devee Harris, OLB

As is increasingly common, Harris has quite the portal odyssey. The Missouri-based recruit began his career at Minnesota in 2019. Harris played one game in 2020 and then moved on to Old Dominion. In two seasons there, Harris was a solid reserve linebacker, contributing 57 total tackles. In 2023, his first year at Colorado, Harris made 14 tackles off the bench. He'll have a year to play.

Savion Washington, OT

Originally a Kent State signee, Washington transferred to UC after the 2022 season. He started nine games at right tackle for the Buffaloes last season. Given the issues with offensive line play, his departure isn't shocking. UC was last among FBS teams in rushing yardage per game and struggled to protect QB Shedeur Sanders. It won't be Washington's job now.

Jaden Milliner-Jones, S

A three-star recruit to Colorado in 2023, Milliner-Jones showed promise as a freshman. In 2023, he played in all 12 games, starting one, and made 25 tackles that season. Given his obvious upside, Milliner-Jones' loss will be tangible to Colorado.

Chazz Wallace, DL

Committing to Old Dominion in 2020, Wallace spent three years with the Monarchs. After a redshirt year, he contributed sporadically, making 46 tackles and four tackles for loss in his next two seasons. In his year at UC, Wallace added 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He'll have a season left to play.

Myles Slusher, S

A four-star prospect when he signed with Arkansas, Slusher spent three seasons with the Razorbacks. He totaled 93 tackles and a pair of interceptions at Arkansas, with his best production coming in his sophomore season in 2022.

Slusher had frequent injury problems with the Buffaloes, playing in just four games and starting one. Slusher had 17 tackles and a tackle for loss. He'll now have another season of playing eligibility left.

Who could be next in the portal for UC? Will these defections hurt the Buffaloes' 2024 season? Let's hear from you in the comment section!

Poll : Will Colorado make a bowl game in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback