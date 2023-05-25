Colorado football transfer news: How Khairi Manns to Colorado fits in Deion Sanders' scheme of things with the Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes football team made a splash last week by adding Maine edge rusher Khairi Manns via the transfer portal. Deion Sanders, a Hall of Fame player now coaching the Buffs, is entering year one at CU and has completely reworked the program.

After a 1-11 season in 2022, Colorado hired Sanders away from Jackson State in hopes of rejuvenating a once-prominent football program. Khairi Manns is just one of plenty of transfers to join Sanders' squad in 2023, and he won't be the last.

Khairi Manns profile: success at Maine

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Manns redshirted in his first year at Maine before playing sparingly in 2020. He accumulated 23 tackles, including three TFLs (with 1.5 sacks), in four games. He took off in 2021, tallying 42 tackles, including six TFLs (with three sacks). Manns also recovered a fumble. His junior season was a fitting encore, with the defensive end finishing with 43 tackles, including 6.5 TFLs (four sacks), and a forced fumble.

Manns is an athletic, 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher. Maine went 2-9 last season despite their star defensive end putting up healthy numbers.

Why Manns was a priority for Colorado

To say the Colorado Buffaloes had a disappointing season last year would be an understatement. They went 1-11, with their only win against lowly California. The Buffs were brutal on offense but ranked dead last in points allowed at 44.5 points per game. They surrendered at least 42 points per game in their final six games, culminating in a 63-21 loss against Utah.

The defensive line was a major issue last season. Colorado's sack leader, Josh Chandler-Semedo, finished the year with 2.5 sacks. Chandler-Semedo was also the only Buffalo to end the year with double-digit TFLs. Colorado finished with just nine sacks in 12 games. It's safe to say that the Buffs housed one of the worst defensive units, including the defensive line, in college football.

Khairi Manns' impact on the Buffaloes

Colorado has added seven edge rushers via the transfer portal this off-season. Per Ourlads, Colorado projects to have all but one transfer on the defensive line next season. Manns will compete with Arkansas transfer Jordan Domineck and former West Virginia Mountaineer Taijh Alston, among others, for playing time next fall.

Regardless, the Buffaloes added plenty of depth on a defensive line that was brutal last season. Khairi Manns is one of many who could play a substantial role next season. More clarity around the Maine transfer's playing time will happen as the season approaches. However, if he does play, expect a much more improved Colorado defensive line.

Poll : 0 votes