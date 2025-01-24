Colorado 'Governor' Camden Dempsey files a letter on behalf of 90+ Big 12 athletes with a vision to reshape college athletics

Camden Dempsey is a long snapper for the Colorado Buffaloes, and he's known as "The Governor" on the team. Dempsey is one of the most popular players on the team, and he's a notable voice on the roster.

After completing the 2024-25 college football season, Dempsey filed a letter with Judge Wilken in the NCAA v. House case.

He did so on behalf of over 90 Big 12 athletes, who requested a grandfather clause to protect Walk-Ons from being cut due to the proposed roster limits.

Camden Dempsey is a walk-on player for the Colorado Buffaloes

Camden Dempsey joined the Buffaloes ahead of the 2021 college football season. He did not see action in his first two years with the Buffaloes. However, he made his debut in the 2023 season and has since been a key part of the Buffaloes locker room.

The long snapper said via X that:

"Walk-ons are the heart of college sports. These limits threaten our ability to compete and contribute and eliminate our NIL rights. This case will reshape college athletics, and it's time Walk-Ons had a voice in the conversation. We deserve to be heard."

He ended the post by tagging @WinterSportsLaw, @therealshenger, @NCAASettlement, @RossDellenger, @BrianHowell33, @Romi_Bean, @DeionSanders, @RickGeorgeCU , @NCAA, and @espn.

What are the proposed NCAA roster limits?

According to Sports Illustrated, college football scholarship limitations have been removed. Hence, all FBS rosters will be limited to 105 athletes, 23 less than the current team limit. This roster change will be effective from the 2025-26 season.

Furthermore, all 105 players will be entitled to scholarships. It's important to note that programs can tinker with their scholarships, thus leaving precious few slots for non-scholarship players. Hence, the proposed changes do a great disservice to walk-ons as there's little to no incentive to feature them.

If these proposed changes are implemented, it could effectively end the era of walk-ons getting the chance to contribute at the highest level. "Governor" Camden Dempsey is attempting to achieve that by writing to Honorable Claudia Wilken.

