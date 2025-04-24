Colorado NFL Draft Projection: How many Buffaloes players will get selected in the 2025 Draft? 

Thursday figures to be a significant day in Colorado football history. The Buffs haven't had a single NFL Draft first-round pick since 2011. But barring a shocking surprise, all-everything WR/CB Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders will likely both be first-round picks for the Buffs.

Ad

Hunter, of course, won the Heisman Trophy and is the rare prospect whose NFL future will depend on the decision of whether to play offense or defense (or both). Sanders was regarded as a likely top pick, but whispers and rumors suggest he may drop some, but still be taken within the first round. There's another CU player who is likely to be picked.

Here's the rundown on an eventful NFL Draft for Colorado.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How many Colorado players will be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Deion Sanders figures to have a busy NFL Draft night as Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be picked early. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Travis Hunter, WR/CB/?

Hunter was recruited by Deion Sanders at Jackson State when the former was arguably the top prospect in the nation. He followed Sanders to Colorado and has become a star. Defensively, Hunter had 85 tackles, 37 pass break up and nine interceptions in his CU career.

Hunter also caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was an elite receiver and an elite defensive back. A million questions surrounded his Heisman-winning season and his NFL situation.

Ad

Apparently, Hunter would like to play both positions in the NFL. He's an elite playmaker on either side of the ball. The vast majority of predictions indicate that the Cleveland Browns will pick Hunter with the No.2 overall pick.

Shedeur Sanders, QB

Sanders followed the same path as Hunter. Playing for his father in all four years of college, Shedeur threw for 14,347 yards and 134 touchdowns. He put up video game stats in a system designed to make him a star.

Ad

But the bounceback against Sanders was substantial. Rumors have circulated that his interview performance at the NFL Combine was dire. Some thing he's entitled and spoiled and basically see a ton of reasons that he can't be a star at the NFL level like he did in college.

Sanders was initially considered to be a likely top pick in the Draft. Most mock drafts still think Sanders goes in the first round, perhaps with pick no. 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But some think he could even slide out of the first round. It'll be one of the main stories of Thursday.

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

Horn began his career at South Florida, but came to Colorado when Sanders arrived. He caught 95 passes in two seasons at Colorado for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns.

Horn is only about 5-foot-8. He is blazingly fast, with a 4.46 second 40-yard dash time. While Horn did put up decent college numbers, there are some question marks in his NFL profile. He's a likely sixth or seventh round draft pick.

What do you think of Colorado's NFL Draft prospects? Share your take on the Buffs below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place