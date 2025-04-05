  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Colorado’s Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig sends a 3-word message to NFL teams

Colorado’s Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig sends a 3-word message to NFL teams

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 05, 2025 17:34 GMT
Colorado&rsquo;s Cam&rsquo;Ron Silmon-Craig sends a 3-word message to NFL teams
Colorado’s Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig sends a 3-word message to NFL teams

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig was a key member of the Colorado Buffaloes during his two-year spell with the program. The senior safety led the Buffaloes in solo and combined tackles during the 2024 college football season.

Ad

However, despite Silmon-Craig's contributions to earning the Buffaloes bowl game eligibility, he was snubbed from the 2025 NFL Combine. Hence, the Buffaloes standout was left with the team's Pro Day to show out in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.

Following the event on Friday, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig spoke to reporters. Silmon-Craig had one message to all 32 NFL teams:

"Watch the tape."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The hard-tackling safety might have a point. Even though he didn't get invited to the Combine, his presence was felt on Colorado's secondary in 2024. The Birmingham, Alabama-born safety racked up 89 total tackles (64 solo and 25 assisted), three pass deflections, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in his last year of collegiate football.

He was a key part of a significantly improved Colorado Buffaloes defense, with the unit playing a major role in the team's improvement from 4-8 in 2023 to 9-4 in 2024.

Ad

He improved across all major statistical categories aside from interceptions in the just-concluded college football season. Silmon-Craig snagged three interceptions in 2023, but that dropped to just one in 2024.

Ad

What is Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig's draft projection?

According to USA Today, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is currently projected to be an undrafted free agent in the 2025 NFL draft. The report doesn't see any team taking a flier on the Colorado Buffaloes safety in the first three days of the draft.

One major concern that keeps popping up in draft evaluations is Silmon-Craig's size. The Buffaloes defensive back is listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, which is significantly less than average for a safety in the NFL.

Ad

Furthermore, Silmon-Craig was not invited to the 2025 NFL Combine, and he didn't have a standout performance at the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day. The senior safety recorded a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, a 30.5-inch vertical jump, and a 9-8 broad jump. These are okay figures, but they wouldn't likely stand out in front of fellow prospects.

Another Colorado Buffaloes safety aiming to hear his name called in the 2025 draft is Shilo Sanders. Sanders too wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, so he made do with the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day.

The tough-tackling safety recorded a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and a 9-5 broad jump. Like Silmon-Craig, Shilo Sanders is viewed by talent evaluators as an undrafted free agent in this year's event.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी