Colorado’s Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig sends a 3-word message to NFL teams

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig was a key member of the Colorado Buffaloes during his two-year spell with the program. The senior safety led the Buffaloes in solo and combined tackles during the 2024 college football season.
However, despite Silmon-Craig's contributions to earning the Buffaloes bowl game eligibility, he was snubbed from the 2025 NFL Combine. Hence, the Buffaloes standout was left with the team's Pro Day to show out in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.
Following the event on Friday, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig spoke to reporters. Silmon-Craig had one message to all 32 NFL teams:
"Watch the tape."
The hard-tackling safety might have a point. Even though he didn't get invited to the Combine, his presence was felt on Colorado's secondary in 2024. The Birmingham, Alabama-born safety racked up 89 total tackles (64 solo and 25 assisted), three pass deflections, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in his last year of collegiate football.
He was a key part of a significantly improved Colorado Buffaloes defense, with the unit playing a major role in the team's improvement from 4-8 in 2023 to 9-4 in 2024.
He improved across all major statistical categories aside from interceptions in the just-concluded college football season. Silmon-Craig snagged three interceptions in 2023, but that dropped to just one in 2024.
What is Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig's draft projection?
According to USA Today, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is currently projected to be an undrafted free agent in the 2025 NFL draft. The report doesn't see any team taking a flier on the Colorado Buffaloes safety in the first three days of the draft.
One major concern that keeps popping up in draft evaluations is Silmon-Craig's size. The Buffaloes defensive back is listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, which is significantly less than average for a safety in the NFL.
Furthermore, Silmon-Craig was not invited to the 2025 NFL Combine, and he didn't have a standout performance at the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day. The senior safety recorded a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, a 30.5-inch vertical jump, and a 9-8 broad jump. These are okay figures, but they wouldn't likely stand out in front of fellow prospects.
Another Colorado Buffaloes safety aiming to hear his name called in the 2025 draft is Shilo Sanders. Sanders too wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, so he made do with the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day.
The tough-tackling safety recorded a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and a 9-5 broad jump. Like Silmon-Craig, Shilo Sanders is viewed by talent evaluators as an undrafted free agent in this year's event.
