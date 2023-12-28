Colorado safety Travis Hunter backs Denver Nuggets as reigning champs beat the Warriors in a 120-114 showdown

Colorado's two-way starter, Travis Hunter, was present on Monday as the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, defeated the Golden State Warriors 120-114. Currently, the Nuggets are third in the Western Conference's standings, one and a half games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, who sit on top of the table.

They have a record of 22-10. The Warriors are all the way down at No. 11, with a mediocre record of 15-15.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jamal Murray and 2022–23 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in attack with 28 and 26 points each.

Jokic also recorded 14 rebounds and eight assists, while Murray had five rebounds and three assists. The Warriors were led by Andrew Wiggins, who had 22 points, three rebounds and two assists. For his part, Stephen Curry had 18 points, two rebounds and four assists.

This wasn't the first time that Travis Hunter expressed himself as a basketball aficionado. On the NBA's opening night, both he and Shedeur Sanders were part of TNT's coverage of the Nuggets pennant ceremony. More recently, on December 17th, the quarterback and the cornerback were present in a Nuggets victory over the Lakers.

After the game, both of them held a quick conversation with the NBA star in which Hunter asked for a LeBron James-signed jersey, according to Men's Journal.

Travis Hunter's 2023 season

Travis Hunter mesmerized the nation in the opening weeks of the 2023 college football season. In Colorado's Week 1 upset over the TCU Horned Frogs, Hunter proved to be a factor on both sides of the ball making key offensive and defensive plays. National opinion started to hold him as a potential Heisman candidate.

However, an early-season injury against the Colorado State Rams in Week 3 cut what had been a good run of form. When he came back against the Stanford Cardinal mid-season, he didn't look the same on the defensive side of things.

In the 43-46 defeat, he looked especially outmatched by the Cardinal's wide receiver, Elic Ayomanor. However, that day, he also recorded 140 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

In the end, he recorded 721 receiving yards with five touchdowns on 57 receptions. Defensively, he had 30 tackles (22 solo, eight assists) and three interceptions. Hunter earned a consensus All-American selection despite playing only nine games.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season