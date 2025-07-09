Colorado starting QB update: Deion Sanders gets blunt on Kaidon Salter vs Julian Lewis battle at Big 12 media days

Deion Sanders had the luxury of having his son, Shedeur Sanders, as his quarterback in his first two years with the Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur Sanders was a model starting quarterback due to his poise, clutch gene, and intricate understanding of whichever system the Buffaloes chose to operate.

Ad

However, with Shedeur Sanders now in the NFL, there's a vacant spot up for grabs in the Buffaloes' lineup. Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis are vying for that spot ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Speaking at the Big 12 media day, Deion Sanders minced no words regarding the impending quarterback battle in Boulder. Coach Prime said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don’t know who’s going to start but both him (Lewis) and Kaidon Salter are guys I trust. Now Juju (Lewis), he’s coming around the mountain.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Colorado Buffaloes' head coach has a selection headache at quarterback for the first time in his college football career. He needs to choose between the potential of Lewis and the experience of Salter.

Remember, Coach Prime had Shedeur Sanders on the Jackson State Tigers roster when he started coaching at the collegiate level. Sanders followed him to Colorado and continued in the role of starting quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What do Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis bring to Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?

Kaidon Salter is bringing four years of college football experience (two years as an undisputed starter) to Colorado. Salter made a name for himself with the Liberty Flames, as he led the team to a 20–4 record in games that he started.

Deion Sanders pulled off a coup when he successfully convinced Salter to spend potentially his last year of collegiate football with the Colorado Buffaloes. The Cedar Hill (Texas) High School product will look to win the starting job in Colorado and potentially lead the program to the first playoff berth of the Coach Prime era.

Ad

Julian Lewis is fresh off a sensational high school football career at Carrollton (Georgia) High School. Lewis was a five-star recruit and one of the most prized assets in the 2025 class. Lewis chose the Colorado Buffaloes despite getting offers from some of the most successful college football programs of the present era.

Lewis has his work cut out if he's looking to start as a true freshman in Deion Sanders' system. However, there's a chance, and it'll all begin in training camp, where Lewis will do his best to constitute a selection headache for the coaching staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place