Colorado vs. Arizona State Prediction & Betting Tips - October 7 | College Football Week 6

We have an intriguing Week 6 college football matchup as the Pac-12 contests continue to roll out. The Colorado Buffaloes will be heading to Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Buffs are on the road in this Pac-12 game. Colorado is currently 3-2 (0-2) and are on a two-game losing streak after a 48-41 home loss on Saturday against the USC Trojans. Meanwhile, Arizona State is 1-4 (0-2) and are on a four-game losing streak after a 24-21 road loss against the California Golden Bears on Saturday.

Colorado vs. Arizona State prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Colorado Buffaloes have been doing very well on the offensive side of the field as they are 40th in the nation with 34.2 points per game. A huge reason has been the ability of junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He is 160-of-214 (74.8 completion percentage) for 1,781 yards with 15 touchdown passes to two interceptions.

They need to get more out of the running game as they are 127th in college football with 83.2 rushing yards per game.

Their defense has been terrible as they are 127th with 36.2 points per game allowed. Despite their struggles, they are forcing turnovers as they have eight interceptions and four fumble recoveries thus far.

Junior safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig has been leading the way as he has 20 total tackles with three interceptions on the season.

The Sun Devils have been brutal on the offensive side of things as they are averaging 17.6 points, which is 126th in the country. Junior running back Cameron Skattebo has been impressive with 80 rushes for 318 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 228 yards (16.3 yards per reception) with a receiving touchdown.

Their defense has to step up as they are giving up 28.6 points per game and that is 90th in college football. They have not been able to get turnovers as they have one takeaway and zero interceptions.

Prediction: Colorado 45-24

Colorado vs. Arizona State betting tips

Colorado hit the over in eight of the last 12 games.

Arizona State has hit the over in four of their previous five games.

Arizona State is 2-3 ATS this season.

Colorado is 3-2 ATS this season.

Colorado vs. Arizona State head-to-head

This battle between Pac-12 foes has happened 13 times thus far as the Sun Devils have won 10 of those games. Arizona State is on a two-game winning streak right now after picking up a 42-34 road victory in 2022.

Where to watch Colorado vs. Arizona State

The game between Colorado and Arizona State will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on the Pac-12 Network. The game will also be available on the ESPN+ app if you are not able to get to the television screen.