Colorado vs. Colorado State football history: Head-to-Head, Records and more

There is a lot to discuss between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams. The rivalry has gone through a lot of changes, but with their upcoming matchup this weekend, it is time to revisit the Rocky Mountain Showdown and discuss its history.

This is one of the longest rivalries for each program, and the local in-state proximity to one another makes the rivalry great. They have played almost annually since the rivalry began and recently have played in a neutral site inside of the home of the Denver Broncos to fit more fans of both schools as well as it being a middle ground for both schools.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Head-to-Head

The Buffaloes have the advantage in this rivalry as they currently hold a 67-22-2 record against the Rams. They have also won the previous five meetings between these programs heading into their 2023 matchup. The winner of this game is awarded the Centennial Cup and it is on the line every time these two teams face off against each other on the football field.

How long has the rivalry between Colorado and Colorado State been going on?

This rivalry has been going on for more than 100 years and the first game of the Rocky Mountain Showdown happened on February 10, 1893. In that game, the Buffaloes had a dominant performance as they racked up a 70-6 road win over the Rams.

When was the last time Colorado beat Colorado State?

The last time that the Buffaloes defeated the Rams was just last season. The game was played at Broncos Stadium and the Buffaloes were able to pick up a 52-31 victory. Alex Fontenot had a massive game as he finished with 19 rushing attempts for 125 yards with three rushing touchdowns.

The Buffaloes also forced a pair of interceptions by Mikial Onu and the team finished with a pair of sacks defensively.

When was the last time Colorado State beat Colorado?

The last time the Rams were victorious over the Buffaloes happened to be during the 2014 season on August 29. That game was also played at Bronco Stadium in a neutral site with a 31-17 victory.

Dee Hart led the offense as he was a force running the ball. He ran 22 times for 139 yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns while also adding three receptions for 35 yards in the passing game.

Deion Sanders on the Colorado vs. Colorado State football history

Deion Sanders has respect for the in-state rivalry between these two programs as he discussed how proximity to one another gives these teams adversity.