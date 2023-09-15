Colorado vs. Colorado State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

In the Week 3 college football matchup, the Colorado State Rams take on the 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday, September 16, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Rams are on the road in this non-conference battle. Colorado State is 0-1 after a 50-24 home loss on Saturday against the Washington State Cougars, while Colorado is 2-0 after a 36-14 home victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Colorado vs Colorado State prediction

The Rams struggled in their opening game. They have announced that redshirt freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will get the start against the Buffaloes after a decent match against Washington State, as he was 13-of-20 for 210 yards with a pair of touchdowns and one interception. They struggled to run the football, as they only did it 1.9 yards per carry.

The defense was weak; they gave up 50 points on 556 total yards per game. The Cougars were able to go 11-of-17 on third-down attempts against them. They need to do better than allowing the opponent 37:40 of possession throughout the game.

The Buffaloes have been incredible, as the offense is scoring 40.5 points on 509.5 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders is performing well as he is 69-of-89 for 903 yards with seven total touchdowns without an interception.

Their defense must improve against the run, as they have given up 242 rushing yards per game. However, with less than 200 passing yards allowed per game, this is something they can build upon.

Colorado has the better team and should dominate at home to improve to 3-0, including 3-0 against the spread.

Colorado vs. Colorado State head-to-head

This is the first time since 2019 that these two teams have faced off against one another. However, this is the 92nd meeting between these two schools, with the Buffaloes holding a 67-22-2 all-time record, including a five-game winning streak.

Where to watch Colorado vs. Colorado State

This game between the Colorado State Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes will be airing nationally on ESPN and the ESPN app.