  • College Football
  • Colorado vs. Delaware projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 13:08 GMT
Syndication: The Coloradoan - Source: Imagn
Coach Prime’s side is going into Week 2 with a lot to prove in the Colorado vs. Delaware game. The Buffaloes opened their season with a disappointing loss at home to Georgia Tech. The team gets another chance to impress the home crowd on Saturday when they face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at 3:30 p.m. ET.

One of the biggest questions going into the game is whether Coach Prime retains Kaidon Salter as starting quarterback or replaces him with Julian Lewis. We present the projected lineups for Colorado and Delaware below:

Colorado vs. Delaware projected starting lineup for Week 2

Colorado’s projected starting lineup

The following is the projected starting lineup for Colorado on offense against Delaware:

Position

Player Name

QB

Kaidon Salter

RB

Micah Welch

WR (X)

Omarion Miller

WR (Z)

Joseph Williams

WR (Slot)

Dre'lon Miller

TE

Zach Atkins

LT

Jordan Seaton

LG

Xavier Hill

C

Zarian McGill

RG

Zylon Crisler

RT

Larry Johnson III

The following is the projected starting lineup for Colorado on defense against Delaware:

Position

Player Name

LDE

Keaten Wade

NT

Anquin Barnes Jr.

DT

Brandon Davis-Swain

RDE

Arden Walker

LB

London Merritt

LB

Jeremiah Brown

LB

Kylan Salter

CB

Teon Parks

CB

Preston Hodge

SS

John Slaughter

FS

Terrance Love

Here’s Colorado’s projected starting lineup on special teams against Delaware:

Position

Starters

PK

Daniel Gerlach

P

Damon Greaves

LS

Luke Whiting

Delaware’s projected starting lineup

Here’s Delaware’s projected starting lineup on offense against Colorado:

Position

Starters

QB

Zach Marker

RB

Saeed St. Fleur

WR-X

Kyle Duplessis

WR-Z

Emmanuel Doku

WR-H

Nick Laboy

TE

Logan Klein

LT

Anthony Caccese

LG

Anwar O’neal

C

Jaime Rosario

RG

Chandler Telfaire

RT

Dylan Stewart

Below is Delaware’s projected starting lineup on defense against Colorado:

Position

Starters

DE

Noah Matthews

DT

Dominick Bronga

DT

Jack Hall

DE

Kaeden Singleton

LB1

Mekhi Carmon

LB2

Chris Collot

LB3

Anthony Crenshaw Jr.

CB1

Alex Adebayo

CB2

Nyair Domnie

SS

Kahlil Ali

FS

Hasson Manning Jr.

The following are Delaware’s projected starters on special teams against Colorado:

Position

Starters

PK

Josh Cupitt

P

Branden Lach

LS

Noah Vitko

Colorado vs. Delaware Depth Chart for Week 2

Colorado Buffaloes Depth Chart

Here’s Colorado’s depth chart for offense:

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

WR-X

Miller, Omarion

Williams, Hykeem

Hestera, Jack


WR-Z

Williams, Joseph

Brown, Sincere

Timmons Jr., Terrell


WR-SL

Miller, Dre'lon

Gibson, Quentin

Hardge, Isaiah

Mathis, Kaleb

LT

Seaton, Jordan

Roye Jr., Andre



LG

Hill, Xavier

Brown, Tyler



C

McGill, Zarian

Lovelace, Cooper



RG

Crisler, Zylon

Attia, Yahya



RT

Johnson III, Larry

Harden, Kareem



TE

Atkins, Zach

Smalls, Sav'ell

Kopetz, Brady


QB

Salter, Kaidon

Lewis, Julian

Staub, Ryan


RB

Welch, Micah

Taylor, DeKalon

Price, Simeon


Here’s Colorado’s depth chart for defense:

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

LDE

Wade, Keaten

Okunlola, Samuel

Merritt, London

NT

Barnes Jr., Anquin

Lightfoot, Gavriel

Oatis, Jehiem

DT

Davis-Swain, Brandon

McNeill, Amari

Coleman, Tavian

RDE

Walker, Arden

Wiggins, Quency

McPherson, Alexander

WLB

Hughes, Reginald

Myers, Shaun


MLB

French, Martavius

Brown, Jeremiah


LCB

Parks, Teon

Johnson, RJ


SS

Byard, Tawfiq

Finneseth, Ben


FS

Stoutmire, Carter

Slaughter, John


RCB

McKinney, DJ

Yates, Ivan


NB

Hodge, Preston

Davis, Tyrecus


Below is Colorado’s depth chart for special teams:

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

PT

Greaves, Damon

Gerlach, Daniel


PK

Mata, Alejandro

Buchanan, Buck

Stoyanovich, Alexander

KO

Buchanan, Buck

Stoyanovich, Alexander


LS

Hawkins, Kameron

Whiting, Luke


H

Greaves, Damon

Gerlach, Daniel


PR

Taylor, DeKalon

Gibson, Quentin


KR

Gibson, Quentin

Taylor, DeKalon


Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens Depth Chart

The Fightin’ Blue Hens’ depth chart on the offense is as follows:

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Player 5

WR-X

Patterson, Max

Amankwaa, Thomas

McKinley-Daniels, Matthew

Parisi, Dan


WR-Z

Thaw, Jake

Laboy, Nick

Rehmann, Brandon

Wilson, Sean


WR-SL

Kelly, Ja'Carree

Duplessis, Kyre

Lewis, Donovan

O'Brien, Declan


LT

O'neal, Anwar

Chernasky, Thomas

Stewart, Dylan



LG

Shupp, Patrick

Snyder, Cole

Roman, Wahkeem



C

Demboski, Steven

Methlie, Patrick




RG

Caccese, Anthony

Burnham, Tyler




RT

Brose, Fintan

Rosahac, Noah

Sareyka, Carter



TE

Sessoms, Elijah

Witthoft, Connor

Bowman, Jaxson

Moore, Scott


QB

Marker, Zach

Minicucci, Nick

Streeter, Braden

Trujillo, Riley

Archield Jr.

RB

Ellison Jr., Viron

Silver, Jo

St. Fleur, Saeed

Spiller, Greg

Redd, Oliver

Here’s the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ defensive depth chart:

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

LDE

Yelbert Jr., James

Matthews, Noah

Ray, Nate

Pryor, Micah

NT

Hunter, Keyshawn

Brogna, Dominick

Karika, Nick


RDE

Hall, Jack

Saunders, Ethan

Wright, Kion


WLB

Trainer, Dillon

Matthews, Blake

Puryear, Julius


MLB

Moul, Gavin

Corbin, Jawarren



SLB

Mulumba, Marje

Crenshaw Jr., Anthony

Gallagher, Colin


LCB

Cox Jr., Kshawn

Domnie, Nyair

Lee, Azir


SS

Scott, Jason

Ali, Kahlil

Spak, Nate


FS

Seay, KT

Pollard, Mysonne



RCB

Lyde, A'Khoury

Evans, Nate

Kolagbodi, Jamarion


NB

Manning Jr., Hasson

Jenkins, Keontae



Here’s a look at the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens’ depth chart on special teams:

Position

Player 1

Player 2

PT

Cupitt, Josh

Lach, Brenden

PK

Reed, Nate

Sholder, Skyler

KO

Reed, Nate

Sholder, Skyler

LS

Vitko, Noah

Frederick, Bodie

H

Cupitt, Josh

Minicucci, Nick

PR

Thaw, Jake

Lewis, Donovan

KR

Pollard, Mysonne

Kelly, Ja'Carree

How to watch Colorado vs. Delaware? TV Channel and live stream details

The Colorado vs. Delaware Week 2 game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FOX with live stream on Fubo.

Key details to note for the Colorado vs. Delaware game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo
About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
