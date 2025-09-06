Colorado vs. Delaware projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season
Coach Prime’s side is going into Week 2 with a lot to prove in the Colorado vs. Delaware game. The Buffaloes opened their season with a disappointing loss at home to Georgia Tech. The team gets another chance to impress the home crowd on Saturday when they face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at 3:30 p.m. ET.
One of the biggest questions going into the game is whether Coach Prime retains Kaidon Salter as starting quarterback or replaces him with Julian Lewis. We present the projected lineups for Colorado and Delaware below:
Colorado vs. Delaware projected starting lineup for Week 2
Colorado’s projected starting lineup
The following is the projected starting lineup for Colorado on offense against Delaware:
Position
Player Name
QB
Kaidon Salter
RB
Micah Welch
WR (X)
Omarion Miller
WR (Z)
Joseph Williams
WR (Slot)
Dre'lon Miller
TE
Zach Atkins
LT
Jordan Seaton
LG
Xavier Hill
C
Zarian McGill
RG
Zylon Crisler
RT
Larry Johnson III
The following is the projected starting lineup for Colorado on defense against Delaware:
Position
Player Name
LDE
Keaten Wade
NT
Anquin Barnes Jr.
DT
Brandon Davis-Swain
RDE
Arden Walker
LB
London Merritt
LB
Jeremiah Brown
LB
Kylan Salter
CB
Teon Parks
CB
Preston Hodge
SS
John Slaughter
FS
Terrance Love
Here’s Colorado’s projected starting lineup on special teams against Delaware:
Position
Starters
PK
Daniel Gerlach
P
Damon Greaves
LS
Luke Whiting
Delaware’s projected starting lineup
Here’s Delaware’s projected starting lineup on offense against Colorado:
Position
Starters
QB
Zach Marker
RB
Saeed St. Fleur
WR-X
Kyle Duplessis
WR-Z
Emmanuel Doku
WR-H
Nick Laboy
TE
Logan Klein
LT
Anthony Caccese
LG
Anwar O’neal
C
Jaime Rosario
RG
Chandler Telfaire
RT
Dylan Stewart
Below is Delaware’s projected starting lineup on defense against Colorado:
Position
Starters
DE
Noah Matthews
DT
Dominick Bronga
DT
Jack Hall
DE
Kaeden Singleton
LB1
Mekhi Carmon
LB2
Chris Collot
LB3
Anthony Crenshaw Jr.
CB1
Alex Adebayo
CB2
Nyair Domnie
SS
Kahlil Ali
FS
Hasson Manning Jr.
The following are Delaware’s projected starters on special teams against Colorado:
Position
Starters
PK
Josh Cupitt
P
Branden Lach
LS
Noah Vitko
Colorado vs. Delaware Depth Chart for Week 2
Colorado Buffaloes Depth Chart
Here’s Colorado’s depth chart for offense:
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
WR-X
Miller, Omarion
Williams, Hykeem
Hestera, Jack
WR-Z
Williams, Joseph
Brown, Sincere
Timmons Jr., Terrell
WR-SL
Miller, Dre'lon
Gibson, Quentin
Hardge, Isaiah
Mathis, Kaleb
LT
Seaton, Jordan
Roye Jr., Andre
LG
Hill, Xavier
Brown, Tyler
C
McGill, Zarian
Lovelace, Cooper
RG
Crisler, Zylon
Attia, Yahya
RT
Johnson III, Larry
Harden, Kareem
TE
Atkins, Zach
Smalls, Sav'ell
Kopetz, Brady
QB
Salter, Kaidon
Lewis, Julian
Staub, Ryan
RB
Welch, Micah
Taylor, DeKalon
Price, Simeon
Here’s Colorado’s depth chart for defense:
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
LDE
Wade, Keaten
Okunlola, Samuel
Merritt, London
NT
Barnes Jr., Anquin
Lightfoot, Gavriel
Oatis, Jehiem
DT
Davis-Swain, Brandon
McNeill, Amari
Coleman, Tavian
RDE
Walker, Arden
Wiggins, Quency
McPherson, Alexander
WLB
Hughes, Reginald
Myers, Shaun
MLB
French, Martavius
Brown, Jeremiah
LCB
Parks, Teon
Johnson, RJ
SS
Byard, Tawfiq
Finneseth, Ben
FS
Stoutmire, Carter
Slaughter, John
RCB
McKinney, DJ
Yates, Ivan
NB
Hodge, Preston
Davis, Tyrecus
Below is Colorado’s depth chart for special teams:
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
PT
Greaves, Damon
Gerlach, Daniel
PK
Mata, Alejandro
Buchanan, Buck
Stoyanovich, Alexander
KO
Buchanan, Buck
Stoyanovich, Alexander
LS
Hawkins, Kameron
Whiting, Luke
H
Greaves, Damon
Gerlach, Daniel
PR
Taylor, DeKalon
Gibson, Quentin
KR
Gibson, Quentin
Taylor, DeKalon
Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens Depth Chart
The Fightin’ Blue Hens’ depth chart on the offense is as follows:
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Player 5
WR-X
Patterson, Max
Amankwaa, Thomas
McKinley-Daniels, Matthew
Parisi, Dan
WR-Z
Thaw, Jake
Laboy, Nick
Rehmann, Brandon
Wilson, Sean
WR-SL
Kelly, Ja'Carree
Duplessis, Kyre
Lewis, Donovan
O'Brien, Declan
LT
O'neal, Anwar
Chernasky, Thomas
Stewart, Dylan
LG
Shupp, Patrick
Snyder, Cole
Roman, Wahkeem
C
Demboski, Steven
Methlie, Patrick
RG
Caccese, Anthony
Burnham, Tyler
RT
Brose, Fintan
Rosahac, Noah
Sareyka, Carter
TE
Sessoms, Elijah
Witthoft, Connor
Bowman, Jaxson
Moore, Scott
QB
Marker, Zach
Minicucci, Nick
Streeter, Braden
Trujillo, Riley
Archield Jr.
RB
Ellison Jr., Viron
Silver, Jo
St. Fleur, Saeed
Spiller, Greg
Redd, Oliver
Here’s the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
LDE
Yelbert Jr., James
Matthews, Noah
Ray, Nate
Pryor, Micah
NT
Hunter, Keyshawn
Brogna, Dominick
Karika, Nick
RDE
Hall, Jack
Saunders, Ethan
Wright, Kion
WLB
Trainer, Dillon
Matthews, Blake
Puryear, Julius
MLB
Moul, Gavin
Corbin, Jawarren
SLB
Mulumba, Marje
Crenshaw Jr., Anthony
Gallagher, Colin
LCB
Cox Jr., Kshawn
Domnie, Nyair
Lee, Azir
SS
Scott, Jason
Ali, Kahlil
Spak, Nate
FS
Seay, KT
Pollard, Mysonne
RCB
Lyde, A'Khoury
Evans, Nate
Kolagbodi, Jamarion
NB
Manning Jr., Hasson
Jenkins, Keontae
Here’s a look at the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens’ depth chart on special teams:
Position
Player 1
Player 2
PT
Cupitt, Josh
Lach, Brenden
PK
Reed, Nate
Sholder, Skyler
KO
Reed, Nate
Sholder, Skyler
LS
Vitko, Noah
Frederick, Bodie
H
Cupitt, Josh
Minicucci, Nick
PR
Thaw, Jake
Lewis, Donovan
KR
Pollard, Mysonne
Kelly, Ja'Carree
How to watch Colorado vs. Delaware? TV Channel and live stream details
The Colorado vs. Delaware Week 2 game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FOX with live stream on Fubo.
Key details to note for the Colorado vs. Delaware game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: Fubo
When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."