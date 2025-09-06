Colorado vs. Delaware projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season

Coach Prime’s side is going into Week 2 with a lot to prove in the Colorado vs. Delaware game. The Buffaloes opened their season with a disappointing loss at home to Georgia Tech. The team gets another chance to impress the home crowd on Saturday when they face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at 3:30 p.m. ET.

One of the biggest questions going into the game is whether Coach Prime retains Kaidon Salter as starting quarterback or replaces him with Julian Lewis. We present the projected lineups for Colorado and Delaware below:

Colorado vs. Delaware projected starting lineup for Week 2

Colorado’s projected starting lineup

The following is the projected starting lineup for Colorado on offense against Delaware:

Position Player Name QB Kaidon Salter RB Micah Welch WR (X) Omarion Miller WR (Z) Joseph Williams WR (Slot) Dre'lon Miller TE Zach Atkins LT Jordan Seaton LG Xavier Hill C Zarian McGill RG Zylon Crisler RT Larry Johnson III

The following is the projected starting lineup for Colorado on defense against Delaware:

Position Player Name LDE Keaten Wade NT Anquin Barnes Jr. DT Brandon Davis-Swain RDE Arden Walker LB London Merritt LB Jeremiah Brown LB Kylan Salter CB Teon Parks CB Preston Hodge SS John Slaughter FS Terrance Love

Here’s Colorado’s projected starting lineup on special teams against Delaware:

Position Starters PK Daniel Gerlach P Damon Greaves LS Luke Whiting

Delaware’s projected starting lineup

Here’s Delaware’s projected starting lineup on offense against Colorado:

Position Starters QB Zach Marker RB Saeed St. Fleur WR-X Kyle Duplessis WR-Z Emmanuel Doku WR-H Nick Laboy TE Logan Klein LT Anthony Caccese LG Anwar O’neal C Jaime Rosario RG Chandler Telfaire RT Dylan Stewart

Below is Delaware’s projected starting lineup on defense against Colorado:

Position Starters DE Noah Matthews DT Dominick Bronga DT Jack Hall DE Kaeden Singleton LB1 Mekhi Carmon LB2 Chris Collot LB3 Anthony Crenshaw Jr. CB1 Alex Adebayo CB2 Nyair Domnie SS Kahlil Ali FS Hasson Manning Jr.

The following are Delaware’s projected starters on special teams against Colorado:

Position Starters PK Josh Cupitt P Branden Lach LS Noah Vitko

Colorado vs. Delaware Depth Chart for Week 2

Colorado Buffaloes Depth Chart

Here’s Colorado’s depth chart for offense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 WR-X Miller, Omarion Williams, Hykeem Hestera, Jack

WR-Z Williams, Joseph Brown, Sincere Timmons Jr., Terrell

WR-SL Miller, Dre'lon Gibson, Quentin Hardge, Isaiah Mathis, Kaleb LT Seaton, Jordan Roye Jr., Andre



LG Hill, Xavier Brown, Tyler



C McGill, Zarian Lovelace, Cooper



RG Crisler, Zylon Attia, Yahya



RT Johnson III, Larry Harden, Kareem



TE Atkins, Zach Smalls, Sav'ell Kopetz, Brady

QB Salter, Kaidon Lewis, Julian Staub, Ryan

RB Welch, Micah Taylor, DeKalon Price, Simeon



Here’s Colorado’s depth chart for defense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 LDE Wade, Keaten Okunlola, Samuel Merritt, London NT Barnes Jr., Anquin Lightfoot, Gavriel Oatis, Jehiem DT Davis-Swain, Brandon McNeill, Amari Coleman, Tavian RDE Walker, Arden Wiggins, Quency McPherson, Alexander WLB Hughes, Reginald Myers, Shaun

MLB French, Martavius Brown, Jeremiah

LCB Parks, Teon Johnson, RJ

SS Byard, Tawfiq Finneseth, Ben

FS Stoutmire, Carter Slaughter, John

RCB McKinney, DJ Yates, Ivan

NB Hodge, Preston Davis, Tyrecus



Below is Colorado’s depth chart for special teams:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 PT Greaves, Damon Gerlach, Daniel

PK Mata, Alejandro Buchanan, Buck Stoyanovich, Alexander KO Buchanan, Buck Stoyanovich, Alexander

LS Hawkins, Kameron Whiting, Luke

H Greaves, Damon Gerlach, Daniel

PR Taylor, DeKalon Gibson, Quentin

KR Gibson, Quentin Taylor, DeKalon



Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens Depth Chart

The Fightin’ Blue Hens’ depth chart on the offense is as follows:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 WR-X Patterson, Max Amankwaa, Thomas McKinley-Daniels, Matthew Parisi, Dan

WR-Z Thaw, Jake Laboy, Nick Rehmann, Brandon Wilson, Sean

WR-SL Kelly, Ja'Carree Duplessis, Kyre Lewis, Donovan O'Brien, Declan

LT O'neal, Anwar Chernasky, Thomas Stewart, Dylan



LG Shupp, Patrick Snyder, Cole Roman, Wahkeem



C Demboski, Steven Methlie, Patrick





RG Caccese, Anthony Burnham, Tyler





RT Brose, Fintan Rosahac, Noah Sareyka, Carter



TE Sessoms, Elijah Witthoft, Connor Bowman, Jaxson Moore, Scott

QB Marker, Zach Minicucci, Nick Streeter, Braden Trujillo, Riley Archield Jr. RB Ellison Jr., Viron Silver, Jo St. Fleur, Saeed Spiller, Greg Redd, Oliver

Here’s the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ defensive depth chart:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 LDE Yelbert Jr., James Matthews, Noah Ray, Nate Pryor, Micah NT Hunter, Keyshawn Brogna, Dominick Karika, Nick

RDE Hall, Jack Saunders, Ethan Wright, Kion

WLB Trainer, Dillon Matthews, Blake Puryear, Julius

MLB Moul, Gavin Corbin, Jawarren



SLB Mulumba, Marje Crenshaw Jr., Anthony Gallagher, Colin

LCB Cox Jr., Kshawn Domnie, Nyair Lee, Azir

SS Scott, Jason Ali, Kahlil Spak, Nate

FS Seay, KT Pollard, Mysonne



RCB Lyde, A'Khoury Evans, Nate Kolagbodi, Jamarion

NB Manning Jr., Hasson Jenkins, Keontae





Here’s a look at the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens’ depth chart on special teams:

Position Player 1 Player 2 PT Cupitt, Josh Lach, Brenden PK Reed, Nate Sholder, Skyler KO Reed, Nate Sholder, Skyler LS Vitko, Noah Frederick, Bodie H Cupitt, Josh Minicucci, Nick PR Thaw, Jake Lewis, Donovan KR Pollard, Mysonne Kelly, Ja'Carree

How to watch Colorado vs. Delaware? TV Channel and live stream details

The Colorado vs. Delaware Week 2 game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FOX with live stream on Fubo.

Key details to note for the Colorado vs. Delaware game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

