"Colorado vs Nebraska will have zero impact": Fans react to Joel Klatt's top 10 games prediction for 2024 college football season

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports’ lead college football analyst, has identified 10 pivotal games that will likely shape the 2024 season. These matchups carry significant implications for conference standings, playoff contention and the overall landscape of the sport.

The early-season rivalry game between Colorado and Nebraska (Week 2, Sept. 7) could set the tone for their seasons.

“We're either going to be dialing up Coach Prime Mania again or thinking Nebraska is for real after this game,” Klatt said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to Klatt's top 10 games prediction.

“Colorado vs Nebraska will have zero impact on the season as a whole. Neither program will be remotely relevant this year,” a fan tweeted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

“We’re trying to sell Colorado again I see,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“4-8 Colorado and a Nebraska team that hasn't won a bowl game in almost a decade? That's not even a conference game. Wtf are we doing? We have enough hot takes. Be one of the people who gets it right,” one fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

A fan noted that Joel Klatt subtly mentioned Colorado and Nebraska:

“Bro really tried to sneak Colorado/Nebraska in there.”

Another fan took a dig at Joel Klatt:

"Klatt’s fall off needs to be studied. He’s horrible now."

Joel Klatt's top 10 games of 2024

There are 10 games that Fox reporter and CFB analyst Joel Klatt believes will most likely shape the season (and possibly the sport).

Expand Tweet

On Sept. 1, Week 1: USC vs. LSU in Las Vegas

This early game between the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers is crucial. According to Klatt, both teams are unpredictable in their conferences. USC, led by Lincoln Riley, hopes to impress despite losing quarterback Caleb Williams, and an improved defense could make it a strong contender. LSU also has new key offensive players.

On Sept. 7, Week 2: Colorado vs. Nebraska

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders passes during the spring game at Folsom Field.

The Colorado vs. Nebraska game in Week 2 is crucial for the Big 12. If Colorado wins, it boosts the conference's chances for a second College Football Playoff team. Shedeur Sanders is key for Colorado. If Nebraska wins, it strengthens its path to a 7-0 record before facing Ohio State.

On Sept. 7, Week 2: Texas vs. Michigan

Fox analyst Joel Klatt reported Steve Sarkisian's Texas faces transformed Michigan under Sherrone Moore after Jim Harbaugh's exit. Texas, with quarterback Quinn Ewers, faces the tough Wolverines led by Donovan Edwards, Kalel Mullings and Colston Loveland. Michigan's strong defense, anchored by Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, poses a challenge.

If Michigan wins, it could defy expectations, he said.

“If Texas defeats Michigan, this would be similar to its win over Alabama last season,” Klatt said. “Instead of announcing its status as a contender though, Texas would be announcing that it's here to stay.”

On Sept. 28, Week 5: Georgia vs. Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold interacts with Special Olympics athletes.

According to Joel Klatt, Georgia, possibly ranked first or second, faces Alabama after breaking UGA's winning streak in December. Georgia has won more titles recently, and Alabama icon Nick Saban has retired. Kirby Smart is now the benchmark in college football. Georgia nearly made the playoffs last year. Kalen DeBoer's team now measures up against Georgia as roles reverse.

“DeBoer is a helluva coach, and if he went anywhere except Alabama, I would be calling it a home run hire,” Klatt said. “But he's replacing the best of all time, a tall task.”

On Oct. 5, Week 6: Clemson vs. Florida State

The winner likely secures an ACC championship game spot, with a chance at a CFP berth.

“Florida State finally beat Clemson last year after losing seven straight to its old division rival. Would another win against the Tigers make the Seminoles the new leaders of the ACC? I'm not sure,” Joel Klattasaid. “I'm also not sure what to expect out of Clemson just yet.”

On Oct. 12, Week 7: Ohio State vs. Oregon

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day.

This game is a rematch from the 2021 season, featuring the Big Ten’s Ohio State Buckeyes against the Oregon Ducks, who were then in the Pac-12. Ohio State seeks redemption for being upset by Oregon 35-28.

“This is their first measuring stick,” Joel Klatt said. “‘What are we in the Big Ten? Are we going to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten?'”

On Oct. 19, Week 8: Georgia vs. Texas

Joel Klatt said the Longhorns face the Bulldogs after joining the conference after their first CFP appearance, feeling elite under Steve Sarkisian. Georgia's challenging schedule makes winning crucial.

“Georgia and Texas are favorites to be in that SEC championship game, but it's not a guarantee,” Klatt said.

On Oct. 26, Week 9: Missouri vs. Alabama

Joel Klatt said that Missouri has a strong chance in the SEC. With Brady Cook and Luther Burden, they're poised. The Tigers' schedule favors them, avoiding tough teams. Beating Alabama could lead to championship contention. Their subsequent games are manageable, boosting their odds. Thus, the Alabama game is crucial.

On Nov. 2, Week 10: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State

Penn State's hurdle: Beating Ohio State and Michigan. The Nittany Lions face Ohio State at home, a crucial opportunity. Winning could set them up for the Big Ten title. The 2022 class, now juniors, is talented: Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Abdul Carter. Penn State has a manageable schedule, but tough games against West Virginia, USC, Wisconsin and Ohio State will define their season, Joel Klatt said.

On Nov. 28, Week 14: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Michigan is crucial for both teams. Ohio State, on a losing streak to Michigan, needs a win badly. It's made offseason changes to gear up.

“Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have to win this game,” Joel Klatt said. “They are hosting this game. They have lost three straight and they need it … They need it badly.”

The game's outcome could affect playoff chances for both teams. Michigan faces a tough schedule, needing to avoid losses to stay in contention. Ohio State may aim to disrupt Michigan's playoff hopes.

Also read: 5 toughest college football atmospheres to play in according to Joel Klatt ft. LSU