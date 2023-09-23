Colorado vs. Oregon Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

Week 4 college football is gearing up to see the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes take on the No. 10 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Colorado Buffaloes are on the road in this Pac-12 game. The Buffaloes are 3-0 after a 43-35 double-overtime home win in Week 3 against the Colorado State Rams. Meanwhile, the Ducks are also a perfect 3-0 after a massive 55-10 home win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Colorado vs. Oregon Prediction

The Buffaloes will be a bit behind the eight-ball in this game as they are without two-way player Travis Hunter. However, the offense has played exceptionally, averaging 41.3 points on 479 total yards per game this year.

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders is playing beyond expectations as he is 107-of-136 (78.7 completion percentage) for 1,251 passing yards with 10 touchdown passes and one interception while also running one touchdown in.

The Buffs offense has been incredible, converting on 47.83 percent of third downs and 66.67 percent of fourth down plays. The defense has to improve after allowing 30.3 points on 460.3 total yards per game. They have been doing well in forcing mistakes, having recorded six interceptions and three forced fumbles as a team.

The Oregon Ducks have been incredible with the ball, averaging 58 points on 587 total yards of offense. They are dominating behind senior quarterback Bo Nix as the five-year starter is 76-of-98 (77.6 completion percentage) for 893 yards with eight touchdowns without an interception. Oregon also runs the ball sufficiently, with almost 230 rushing yards per game.

Defensively, the Ducks are giving up 15.7 points on 285.7 total yards per game to make things frustrating for the opposition. The secondary plays well, with four interceptions and 11 pass deflections heading into this matchup.

Expect the Oregon Ducks to win but the Colorado Buffaloes to cover the spread in this Pac-12 matchup.

Colorado vs. Oregon Betting Tips

Colorado hit the over in nine of the last 12 games.

Oregon has hit the over in four of its previous seven home games.

Colorado is 2-1 ATS this season.

Oregon is 3-0 ATS this season.

Colorado vs. Oregon head-to-head

This will be the 25th all-time matchup against one another as Oregon has a 15-9 record throughout their meetings. Oregon has been winning as of late, as they have won the previous three games, including a 49-10 road win last season.

Where to watch Colorado vs. Oregon

The game between the Buffaloes and Ducks will air nationally on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on FuboTV and YouTube TV, so make sure you can watch this afternoon affair on Saturday.