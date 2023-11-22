Colorado vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 25 | NCAAF season 2023

In Pac-12 action in Week 13 on Saturday afternoon, the Colorado Buffaloes square off against the 22nd-ranked Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes (4-7, 1-7 in Pac-12) have been absolutely brutal this season, as they are on a five-game losing streak after a 56-14 road loss against the Washington State Huskies on Friday.

The Utes (7-4, 4-4) are on a two-game losing streak after a 42-18 road loss against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

Colorado vs. Utah match details

Fixture: Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 1-7) vs. Utah Utes (7-4, 4-4)

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah

Colorado vs. Utah betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Colorado Buffaloes +21.5 (-110) Over 52.5 (-108) +1000 Utah Utes -21.5 (-110) Under 52.5 (-112) -1800

Colorado vs. Utah picks

The Colorado Buffaloes have been a great passing offense throughout the season, as they are 12th in the sport with 301.0 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been playing well, as he is 298-of-430 (69.3 completion percentage) for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns to three interceptions.

He left last week's game with an injury so it will be interesting to see his passing prospects, but go with the under as coach Deion Sanders is going to protect him from getting hurt in a meaningless game.

The Utah Utes have been running the football at a great level as their 178.8 rushing yards per game rank them 36th in the nation.

Sophomore running back Ja'Quinden Jackson has been leading the program as he has 132 rushing attempts for 674 yards (5.1 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns on the season. With three rushing touchdowns in his last three games, go with Jackson to find the end zone once again.

Colorado vs. Utah key injuries

Colorado

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders: Upper Body (Questionable)

Running back Alton McCaskill IV: Redshirt (OUT)

Tight end Louis Passerello: Knee (OUT)

Utah

Tight end Brant Kuithe: Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Cameron Rising: Knee (OUT)

Tight end Thomas Yasmin: Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman: Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Chris Curry: Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive end Logan Fano: Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Brandon Rose: Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Micah Bernard: Undisclosed (OUT)

Colorado vs. Utah head-to-head

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Utes square off for the 70th time against one another on Saturday. The Utes hold a slight 34-32-3 all-time record and have won each of the previous six games, including last year's 63-21 road win over the Buffs.

Colorado vs. Utah prediction

The Utah Utes are a top-25 program and the Colorado Buffaloes have been brutal lately. With the question marks surrounding the health of Shedeur Sanders, this Buffs offense is going to be brutal. Expect the Utes to score well and not give up many points to easily cover the spread.

Prediction: Utah Utes -21.5