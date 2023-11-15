Colorado vs Washington State prediction, odds and picks - November 17 | NCAAF season 2023

In an intriguing Pac-12 Conference Week 12 matchup, the Colorado Buffaloes go on the road to take on the Washington State Cougars.

The Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6 in Pac-12) have been brutal lately as they are on a four-game losing streak after a 34-31 home loss against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. The Cougars (4-6, 1-6) also have been down on their luck as they're riding a six-game losing streak after a 42-39 Saturday road loss against the California Golden Bears.

Colorado vs Washington State match details

Fixture: Colorado Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6) vs. Washington State Cougars (4-6, 1-6)

Date and Time: November 17, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington

Colorado vs Washington State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Colorado Buffaloes +4.5 (-110) Over 64 (-112) +164 Washington State Cougars -4.5 (-110) Under 64 (-108) -198

Colorado vs Washington State picks

The Colorado Buffaloes have been one of the best offenses in terms of passing the football as they are ninth in the nation with 314.7 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been doing extremely well as he is 292-of-420 (69.5 completion percentage) for 3,144 yards with 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. With 10 touchdown passes in his previous four games, go with the over on Sanders' touchdown passes in this game.

The Washington State Cougars have been an even better offensive program as they are third in college football with 337.9 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Cameron Ward has been a star under center as he is currently 274-of-408 (67.2 completion percentage) for 3,127 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. With an interception in each of his last two games, expect one in this game as well.

Colorado vs Washington State key injuries

Colorado

Running back Alton McCaskill IV - Redshirt (OUT)

Tight end Louis Passarello - Knee (OUT)

Washington State

Offensive lineman Esa Pole - Ankle (Questionable)

Defensive back Chau Smith-Wade: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Dylan Paine - Ankle (Questionable)

Defensive tackle Rashad McKenzie - Leg (OUT)

Defensive end Lawrence Falatea - Knee (OUT)

Colorado vs Washington State head-to-head

This will be the 14th time the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars face off and the Cougars hold a slight 7-6 advantage. Washington State won the previous three meetings as they have not played since the 2019 season where they picked up a 41-10 home victory.

Colorado vs Washington State prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes have been free-falling lately and with the spread so low, it smells fishy. Washington State has been playing close games in the losses so there will not be a blowout on either side. Give me Colorado getting points to cover the spread as this game should be close.

Prediction: Colorado Buffaloes +4.5