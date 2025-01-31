Colston Loveland Draft Prospects: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Michigan TE ft. the LA Chargers

Tight end Colston Loveland began his collegiate journey with the Michigan Wolverines in 2022. Coming out of Gooding High School in Idaho, he was a former four-star prospect who received multiple offers from teams like Alabama, LSU, Oregon State and others.

As a true freshman, Loveland gave fans a glimpse of his talents while helping the Wolverines win the Big Ten championship. He recorded 235 yards and two touchdowns and caught a spectacular TD pass to help his team win the conference trophy.

During Michigan's 2023 natty run, Loveland again played an important role, recording 649 yards and four TDs while being honored as a first-team All-Big Ten. His final collegiate year ended with the Wolverines finishing with an 8-5 record. Loveland recorded 582 yards and five TDs and was honored as a second-team All-American.

The TE still had another year of eligibility and could have entered the transfer portal. But Colston Loveland decided to forego his final collegiate year to declare for the 2025 NFL draft and missed out on Michigan's ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama.

Let us have a look at the top landing spots for the Michigan TE.

Top 3 landing spots for Colston Loveland

#3 LA Chargers

Colston Loveland played under LA Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh when he was in Ann Arbor. Thus, there is a possibility that the two could reunite through the NFL draft in April. Harbaugh could supplement his offensive line and give quarterback Justin Herbert another top option in Loveland.

The Chargers have the 22nd overall pick in the draft. Loveland is touted as a top 15 selection by several draft experts. If the Wolverines TE is still available on the board by then, Jim Harbaugh could potentially look to bolster his team's running game by drafting Loveland.

#2 Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the top-notch offenses in the country with QB Joe Burrow leading the charge. However, they have a critical point to address in the draft following the season-ending injury of their tight end, Erick All Jr. He is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025 season due to complications following knee surgery.

Apart from All, the Bengals do not have a reliable TE on the offensive front. Mike Gesicki is projected to enter free agency, leaving the team with underwhelming options in Drew Sample and Tanner McLachlan.

Thus, with the 17th pick, the Bengals would benefit from drafting Colston Loveland to give them a strong option in the TE department with reliable hands and nimble feet to pair with Justin Herbert.

#1 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos finished 2024 with a disappointing 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL wild-card round. The team will now go back to the drawing room and make a few changes to improve its roster for the 2025 season.

One of the key areas that the Denver Broncos need a revamp on is the TE position. QB Bo Nix needs better route runners for him to make plays. Nate Atkins, Lucas Krull and Adam Trautman failed to make an impression with their performance during the 2024 season. The Broncos could look to draft Colston Loveland with their 20th pick.

No TE on the Broncos roster had more than 14 targets this season. Bringing in the Michigan TE would give Bo Nix a quality weapon and a reliable option. Given Colston Loveland's athleticism and agility, the offensive line could benefit from his versatility.

