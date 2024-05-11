Conference USA members: List of all teams in FBS powerhouse after Missouri State's arrival

The Conference USA announced on Friday that Missouri State will become a member of the league in 2025, joining from the Missouri Valley Conference. That will see the Bears become the latest Football Championship Subdivision team to transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Missouri State will be the 12th full member of CUSA when the transition is completed in 2025. The school will also be the third school to transition from the FCS to the FBS and join the league over the next two seasons, joining Kennesaw State this season and Delaware in 2025.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Missouri State University as the 12th member of Conference USA," C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement.

"The institution boasts a great tradition in athletics and academics that will strengthen and further position our membership for long-term success in the national landscape.”

Following the arrival of Missouri State to the Conference-USA, we take a look at the list of all members of the conference ahead of 2025.

List of Conference USA Members

Conference USA experienced the departure of six members to the American Athletic Conference in the current wave of conference realignment ignited by Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.

However, the league has since rebuilt itself by incorporating former independents like Liberty and New Mexico State, as well as former FCS institutions like Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State last year. Below is the latest composition of the conference.

Institution Location Joined University of Delaware Newark, Delaware 2025* Florida International University Miami, Florida 2013 Jacksonville State University Jacksonville, Alabama 2023 Kennesaw State University Kennesaw, Georgia 2024* Liberty University Lynchburg, Virginia 2023 Louisiana Tech University Ruston, Louisiana 2013 Middle Tennessee State University Murfreesboro, Tennessee 2013 Missouri State University Springfield, Missouri 2025* New Mexico State University Las Cruces, New Mexico 2023 Sam Houston State University Huntsville, Texas 2023 University of Texas at El Paso El Paso, Texas 2005 Western Kentucky University Bowling Green, Kentucky 2014

Missouri State’s reaction to the transition

The management of Missouri State University was elated to finally become a full member of the CUSA. In a statement released on Friday, the school president appreciated the opportunity that lies ahead in the FBS.

"This is an exciting day for Missouri State," Missouri State president Clif Smart said. "The opportunities associated with membership in an FBS conference allow us to continue to expand as a university and raise our reputation to the next level.”

We have valued our membership in the Missouri Valley Conference – a premier conference in the NCAA -- and look forward to a final year in the league before we transition to CUSA."

Missouri State is currently an affiliate member of Conference USA in beach volleyball. However, in 2025, it will transition to full membership, participating in all sports offered by the conference.

