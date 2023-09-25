Marvin Harrison Jr injury update: Will the Week 4 leg injury against Notre Dame sideline Ohio State WR from squaring up against Maryland?

The Ohio State Buckeyes had junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr go down during Saturday's win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

During the third quarter, he was setting up a block for running back TreVeyon Henderson to run through, and senior safety Ramon Henderson went in for the tackle. However, he hit Harrison's ankle and it rolled over.

People on social media began to immediately dissect the injury as Marvin Harrison Jr. was helped off the field to the blue medical tent with an ankle injury. He would return to the game, though, as a sign of good news for the eventual first-round wide receiver.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke to the media after the game and discussed how vital Marvin Harrison Jr. is to this team and how his return helped secure the victory.

"His presence made a huge impact on the game. If he doesn't come bac after the sprain, maybe he doesn't draw the attention that opened up Emeka (Egbuka)." H/t Columbus Dispatch

The actual injury outside of Day's comment of a sprain has not been reported. Ohio State does not play in Week 5 and will not return to the field until Oct. 7, when they host the Maryland Terrapins so that gives Marvin Harrison Jr. two weeks to heal up the ankle injury.

Will the ankle injury to Marvin Harrison Jr affect the Ohio State Buckeyes going forward?

Depending on the severity of the injury, this could be something that heals in time for the next game.

According to Harvard Health, a grade 1 ankle sprain has minimal stretching to the ligaments but no tears and the recovery time is 1-3 weeks. However, if it is a grade two sprain, he suffered a partial tear of ligaments in his ankle and 3-6 weeks is the recovery period.

The fact that he returned to the game with his ankle heavily taped seems to be a good sign going forward for his health. The fact that the program also does not play again for two weeks helps the player heal and potentially not miss any game action.

After returning from injury, Harrison Jr. had two catches for 25 yards so he was able to show some abilities.

It will be interesting to see the severity of the ankle injury throughout this week and if there is an official grade that is going out. If it is a Grade 2 sprain, he is missing anywhere from one to three games, but if it is just a Grade 1 sprain, Harrison Jr could suit up in two weeks.