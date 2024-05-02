"Cook that fraud" "Bro just proved his point": Colorado fans divided over Deion Sanders Jr's triggered reaction to "thin skinned" comment

The Colorado Buffaloes have been trending as Deion Sanders Jr. responded on X on Wednesday to football reporter Mike Farrell posting how he believes the family has been thin-skinned.

People responded to the beef going on between Sanders and Farrell, and some took Sanders' side.

"Way to go Jr, he is just a hater. Family is all you got at the end of the day, and family must stick together. It's so many people that want to be apart of the process, it hurts them, to see positive things going on in the Sanders family. Keep it going," one person tweeted.

"Thin skinned? Are you kidding @mfarrellsports?? Very few people would have the strength and stamina to withstand the constant, very public, VERY personal attacks this family has endured over the last 16 months! It's one thing to constructively comment or disagree with program direction. But that is NOT what has been happening and you know it. Do better," one user commented.

Others sided with the college football reporter and attacked Sanders.

"Just stop, yall represent your father's program and more importantly something more. This isn't a good look honestly just be the bigger person and leader hope you all do well this year because the scrutiny will be even louder. They don't want to see US win no way why give fuel," one person commented.

"'We're not thin skinned' *Responds in the most thin skinned way imaginable*," one person posted.

Will this affect the Colorado Buffaloes getting players in the transfer portal?

The Colorado Buffaloes have been one of the more vocal teams on social media, so the potential of coach Deion Sanders and the family responding has been there. If a player was considering joining the Buffs, he already had to consider this being something that happens.

While other coaches have not gone this route, in the generation of players who have grown up with social media, this is not going to be a reason why players decide to join or not join Colorado.