Cormani McClain transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Colorado CB ft. Miami

The transfer portal opening began with a bang at Colorado, as Buffaloes defensive back Cormani McClain is looking for pastures anew. McClain, a five-star recruit who got Deion Sanders' first Buffaloes class off the ground, has struggled in Boulder. A highly-touted defensive back, he had just 14 tackles as a true freshman at CU.

The 6-foot-2 Cormani McClain dazzled as a high school recruit in Lakeland, Florida. An early commit to Miami, he de-committed from the Hurricanes and cast his lot with "Coach Prime." After a 4-8 season and a rough go of it personally, Cormani McClain appears to be moving on from the Buffaloes. Here are five likely landing spots.

Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Cormani McClain

The Miami Hurricanes were glum after losing Cormani McClain's commitment in 2023, as they were after losing the Pinstripe Bowl. But they could emerge as a portal landing for Cormani McClain in 2024.

#5. Florida International

This one would be a surprise, but it could be that McClain wants to step away a bit from the assembly line of power conference football. In this day and age, with further transfers left to explore, taking a small step down in competition could help McClain get his mojo back.

It's also a geographical possibility, as FIU is about 200 miles from Lakeland, which would be close enough for McClain to get away from home but also near enough for his family to be closer and able to be more involved in his career. Demarcus VanDyke, who was McClain's primary recruiter at Miami, is now at FIU. It's not a glamorous move, but it's one McClain could pursue.

#4. Ohio State

On the other hand, there's not a bigger spotlight in college football than the one that shines on Columbus. Ohio State has been incredibly aggressive in the transfer portal. To say that coach Ryan Day and company are serious about catching up with Michigan is an understatement. McClain could help with that, given his 6-foot-2 frame and burner speed.

That said, the Buckeyes have a deep and talented secondary, so immediate playing time might not be a likelihood. Given that OSU has finished spring practice, McClain would come into fall camp a bit behind the rest of the Buckeyes. He'd still get a shot, but if McClain isn't ready to pay his dues, OSU might not end up being the spot.

#3. Florida

On the other hand, Florida could be the right mix of prestige and opportunity. Last year, the Gators had just three interceptions as a team. That mark certainly played a part in a disappointing 5-7 season. New secondary coach Will Harris will be looking for some make-a-splah-type players, and McClain could be that guy.

As with FIU, geography could help. Gainesville is just over two hours from Lakeland. The Gators were one of McClain's recruiting finalists out of high school. While the now-departed Corey Raymond was the point man in his recruitment, McClain knows what UF could offer, and the talent-hungry Gator staff understands McClain's size, speed and skills.

#2. Texas A&M

The Aggies and Mike Elko could use a statement recruit, and McClain could be the man. Alabama was one of McClain's finalists as a high schooler, and he was primarily recruited there by Holmon Wiggins. Wiggins is now at Texas A&M and the defensive-minded Elko could use familiarity to help his cause.

Defensive backs Jacoby Matthews and Sam McCall have already entered the transfer portal, and when Texas A&M finishes spring practice this weekend, it may lose some more of Jimbo Fisher's players. Elko is making a new start at A&M, and with an ambitious NIL plan, the Aggies could zero in on McClain.

#1. Miami Hurricanes

In the old days of college football, losing out on a committed recruit was a burning bridge-type event. Schools would not reconsider a recruit who had bailed on them. But the transfer portal has made finishing second for a player a very different situation. Given the vast percentage of transfers, many schools keep a warm relationship and are interested in reconsidering a player.

Top Miami cornerback Te'Cory Couch is in the NFL draft. So is safety Kamryn Kitchens. There are no returning Hurricane cornerbacks who had an interception in 2023. Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry could use some day-one help in his secondary. It could be time for Miami and Cormani McClain to mend their fences. Both could end up better off for doing so.

Where do you think Cormani McClain will land? Can he live up to his high school hype? Let's hear your thoughts below in the comments section!

