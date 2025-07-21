"Coward," "Fire him" - CFB fans call out Big Ten Commish Tony Petitti on advocating no further punishment for Michigan in Connor Stalions scandal

The Michigan Wolverines have been embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal since the 2023 season. With the 2025 season approaching, the NCAA charged the Wolverines with 11 rule violations, six of which were classified as Level 1 — the most serious.Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti sent a letter to the NCAA Committee on Infractions to plead the Wolverines' case. The conference believes that Michigan has been punished enough for its infractions. However, college football fans on X weren't having it.&quot;Corrupt Commish. Fire his a**,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Tony the coward,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Pettiti needs to be removed immediately if that's gonna be his stance. Imagine being a conference commissioner and not wanting competitive integrity in your conference. Absolutely wild,&quot; a fan wrote.Some were more sympathetic to Michigan's plight.&quot;Very Smart Man—THIS IS THE RIGHT CALL!!!! MICHIGAN DID NOTHING WRONG!!!!!!!! END THE INVESTIGATION!!!!!!!!!!!!!&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Michigan is inncocent!&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Fake outrage,&quot; a fan wrote.On3's report mentioned that the Big Ten confirmed that Petitti sent the letter. It added that the commissioner would have attended the meeting in person, but he's recovering from hip replacement surgery.As for the NCAA and the Wolverines, neither party is allowed to comment on the matter as it is a pending case.What's next for the Michigan Wolverines?The Michigan Wolverines are a season removed from winning the 2023 national championship. That Jim Harbaugh-led program became the last team to win the tournament before the College Football Playoff was expanded from four to 12 teams.However, despite having one of the more stacked rosters in college football, the Wolverines failed to reach the CFP in the 2024 campaign. It was their first season since Harbaugh took his talents to the NFL to coach the LA Chargers. Sherrone Moore led the program to a 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten) regular season record, and an impressive ReliaQuest Bowl win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.The Michigan coach will serve a program-imposed two-game suspension in the 2025 season. It's a result of the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal that has plagued the Wolverines since the 2023 campaign.Next up for Michigan is the 2025 Big Ten Media Days. There's a good chance that members of the press would ask some questions about potential extra penalties from the NCAA. After that, the Wolverines will prepare for their season opener against the New Mexico Lobos.