Curt Cignetti at Big Ten media days: Top 5 questions Indiana HC must answer 

Curt Cignetti’s Indiana is one team many are anticipating seeing in the upcoming 2025 college football season. In the coach's first year in 2024, the program went against the odds to finish 11-2.

Cignetti will be making his second appearance in the Big Ten media days on Monday. With many looking to see what the future holds for the program, here’s a look at five questions that should be placed in front of the coach in Las Vegas.

5 questions for Curt Cignetti at Big Ten media days

#1. Leading Indiana to its best season

Indiana was projected to finish last in the Big Ten last season. However, the program went against all odds to record an 11-win season for the first time in its history. The Hoosiers missed the Big Ten title game on tie-breakers and made it to the College Football Playoff.

Following such an achievement in his first season, it's important to ask Curt Cignetti what it means to him and what that means for the trajectory of the program under his leadership.

#2. Can Indiana compete in the Big Ten?

After finishing among the best in the Big Ten last season, there are a lot of questions about what the future holds for Indiana in the conference. Cignetti was able to bring down his exploits at James Madison in 2023 to the program.

However, heading into the 2025 season, how does the coach feel about his team's ability to keep up with the competition in a conference that is fast becoming the gold standard?

#3. Chances of Indiana competing in the playoffs

Indiana made the inaugural edition of the 12-team CFP, joining the elite teams to have made an appearance in the postseason tournament. Returning to the playoffs next season is something many within the landscape hugely doubt.

It will be fascinating to allow Curt Cignetti to offer his assessment on the Hoosiers' chances of returning to the playoffs next season. Can they once again go against the odds and be among the 12?

#4. Replacing Kurtis Rourke at quarterback

One of the players crucial to Cignetti’s success in his first season at Indiana was Kurtis Rourke. The quarterback was acquired via the transfer portal after spending five seasons at Ohio, and his performance made the Hoosiers a contender.

However, he's headed to the NFL after exhausting his eligibility. The question becomes how Cignetti plans to replace him, and whether portal addition Fernando Mendoza is a good option.

#5. Fitting in transfer portal additions

Indiana was one of the most active programs on the transfer portal this offseason. The Hoosiers acquired 23 players from the portal, including 13 players who are projected to start on offense, defense and special teams.

Having that amount of turnover in a team that had a historic season last year calls for concern, raising questions over how Curt Cignetti will get the new additions to fit in seamlessly next season.

How do you think the Indiana Hoosiers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

