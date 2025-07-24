Dabo Swinney at ACC Media Days: Top 5 burning questions Clemson HC must answer 

After returning to the College Football Playoff last year, Dabo Swinney is set to lead the Clemson Tigers to another highly anticipated season in 2025. The coach has been successful in his tenure at the program, and he wants to write the story further next season.

The Tigers have regained their national championship pedigree, making the upcoming season a crucial one. Ahead of his tenure at the ACC media days, here are five questions Swinney should be asked in Charlotte, NC.

5 questions for Dabo Swinney at the ACC media days

#1. Clemson's national championship chances

Clemson secured a spot in the playoffs last season after winning the ACC championship. It marked a return for the Tigers in the inaugural 12-team playoffs after some years out of the postseason tournament.

Entering the 2025 season, the Tigers are considered one of the favorites for the national title. It will be interesting to know how Dabo Swinney is assessing the chances of his team at the ultimate prize.

#2. Cade Klubnik’s projected impact

Cade Klubnik returns for his final year of eligibility in college football in 2025. The quarterback has been the starter for the Tigers in the last two seasons, and he returns as one of the most experienced in the landscape.

Projected as one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners and a top draft pick in 2026, Klubnik is expected to have a dominant season. It's important to know how much impact Swinney believes he will have on the team.

#3. The wide receiver room

Clemson boasts one of the best wide receiver rooms in college football heading into the 2025 season. The Tigers have the likes of Antonio Williams, Wesco Bryant, TJ Moore, Tyler Brown and a host of others.

Without a doubt, the receiving corps is a big boost for the team’s offense heading into next season. It's important to know how Swinney plans to take advantage of them to form an explosive offense with Klubnik.

#4. Replacing Phil Mafah in the run game

Phil Mafah has been Clemson's leading rusher in the last two seasons. However, the running back has headed to the NFL, leaving the program a big vacuum to fill ahead of the 2025 season.

The Tigers’ running back room experienced a hit this offseason after true freshman Marquise Henderson was dismissed. With the depth chart thinner, it's crucial to ask Swinney how Mafah’s production will be seamlessly replaced.

#5. The dismissal of Marquise Henderson

Four-star running back recruit Marquise Henderson was ousted from the Clemson program in June. He was initially anticipated to form a true freshman duo with Gideon Davidson to boost the Tigers' rushing game.

Clemson offered little to no details about the reason for his dismissal from the team. Also, Dabo Swinney hasn't commented much on it in his interview. The media days are the right arena to ask him for the undisclosed details.

How do you think the Clemson Tigers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

