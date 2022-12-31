Dabo Swinney's Bowl record: A look at Clemson's head coach's coaching accomplishment

Dabo Swinney has been one of college football's top head coaches ever since taking over at Clemson in 2009. The 53-year-old head coach is leading the Tigers to another appearance in the College Football Playoffs this season. Swinney has been impressive in bowl games in his time with Clemson. Looking at his bowl record, he has a record of 11 - 7 (.611). His .611 winning percentage is the fourth-best amongst active head coaches.

Only Jimbo Fisher, Kyle Whittingham, and Nick Saban have better bowl-winning percentages. The 11 wins are tied for the ninth-most in the history of college football. His 18 career bowl game appearances are tied for the third-most amongst active head coaches. Only Saban (29) and Mack Brown (25) have more, while Swinney is tied with Kirk Ferentz at 18.

The Clemson head coach has two national championships on his resume. Only Swinney and Saban have multiple championships amonsgt active head coaches. Swinney's Clemson Tigers defeated Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide to win both of their championships.

Swinney is a three-time winner of the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year and two-time ACC Coach of the Year. He's also coached 12 Consensus All-Americans, some of whom are playing in the NFL today. Those players include Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Dabo Swinney has also placed himself amongst some of the greatest head coaches in college football history, including Saban.

Dabo Swinney and his impressive overall winning percentage

As the head coach of the Tigers, Dabo Swinney has a winning percentage of .809, the best amongst active head coaches. He has 161 career wins, fourth-best amongst active head coaches, and only Saban (284), Ferentz (185), and Brian Kelly (175) have more. Even more impressively, Clemson has had 12 straight seasons of 10+ wins, inclduing this season.

Alabama holds the record with 15 consecutive 10+ wins in a season. When it's all said and done, the Clemson Tigers are one of the best programs in college football thanks to Dabo Swinney. It doesn't look like he'll be slowing down any time soon and many more championships could be in his future.

