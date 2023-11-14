Dabo Swinney to Texas A&M gets approval from Paul Finebaum, claims the veteran coach "aligns very well, from a cultural standpoint"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has become the latest name to be linked to the Texas A&M job. The Aggies are currently in search of a potential successor to Jimbo Fisher after he was shown the exit door by the program on Sunday and a couple of names have been muted.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes Swinney is a perfect fit for the Aggies as they look for a turnaround under their next coach. He believes the Clemson coach aligns with the SEC program and he has reached a point where he and the Tigers are already willing to part ways.

“What about Dabo Swinney to Texas A&M? The credentials are there. Does he fit? Absolutely. Dabo Swinney aligns very well, from a cultural standpoint, with Texas A&M. Would he leave Clemson? I think he would. They’re kind of sick of him, and I think he’s sick of them”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Dabo Swinney will be reenergized at Texas A&M

Dabo Swinney has undoubtedly been one of the best coaches in the world of college football over the years. Since taking over the role of Clemson head coach midway through the 2008 season, he's led the Tigers to two national titles and eight conference championships.

However, things haven't gone so smoothly for Swinney at Clemson in recent years as expectations continue to rise within the program and among fans. Nonetheless, Finebaum feels a new environment at Texas A&M will give Swinney the opportunity to recalibrate, following the struggles of Clemson this season.

“I think Dabo would be reenergized. I think he would be able to recruit well out there. He’s a good recruiter. His program has slipped at Clemson. It’s not embarrassing, but four losses is not the Clemson standard.”

Swinney believes he still has something to prove at Clemson

While the general belief is that Dabo Swinney is done at Clemson, the coach believes there's still a lot to do at the program where he's been since 2003. Speaking after becoming the Tigers' winningest coach after the Notre Dame game, Swinney opined that Clemson will rise again.

“We ain’t had much go our way this year, but the one thing that has shown up every week is the heart and the fight of Clemson. And I know we’re down and everybody’s throwing dirt on us, but if Clemson’s a stock, you better buy all you freaking can buy right now. Let’s go!”

The 2023 season is notably one of the most difficult seasons for Swinney since he became Clemson's head coach. However, it remains to be seen whether he will choose to call it a day with the program at the end of the season or stay on to fight for more success.