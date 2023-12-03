Dallas Turner injury: What happened to Alabama LB?

The Alabama Crimson Tide got hit a lot with defensive woes and that included linebacker Dallas Turner. Kool-Aid McKinstry also went out of the game for the Tide, leaving the defense with glaring holes. But what exactly happened to Turner and what is the latest update on the LB?

The Tide took on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Saturday. The two big rivals played quite a physical game given the importance of the occasion. And that led to a lot of wear and tear all around, especially for the Alabama defense.

Here is all we know about Dallas Turner's injury and the latest update on it.

Dallas Turner injury update

Dallas Turner checked back into the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter. He was on the training bicycle for most of the third quarter and was deemed fit to play the last part of the game. Alabama really needed some bodies in their defense at that point.

The Tide held on to a slender lead and finally got one over the Bulldogs to end their winning run. Alabama won 27-24 and got the SEC championship crown. They also got a shot at a seventh national championship title under head coach Nick Saban.

What happened to Dallas Turner?

Dallas Turner was banged up in a play during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Bulldogs. He, along with teammate Kool-Aid McKinstry, had to be taken off after getting hurt on the same play. McKinstry did not return to complete the game.

Alabama started leaking points after the duo was taken off. A 17-10 lead at one point turned to a 20-17 one early in the fourth quarter. And Alabama needed someone reliable to stop the late Georgia onslaught.

Turner returned to complete the game in the fourth quarter and saw his team get over the line in the big matchup. His injury couldn't keep him out of the field on such a big occasion. That just shows how tough college athletes have to be when push comes to shove.

Turner has had some great numbers this season with 23 solo tackles and eight quarterback sacks. He has also forced two fumbles during the season. Alabama would hope he is fit enough for the upcoming playoffs.